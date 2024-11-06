ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How To Make Mexican Nachos In Indian Style; A Fusion Snack You Will Love

200g tortilla chips (or substitute with homemade nacho chips or papdi for extra crispiness)

For the Nachos Base:

The Mexican dish Nachos has become a global munching favorite for its fun flavors, but adding an Indian twist makes them even more exciting! Here’s a guide to creating nachos with bold, spicy Indian flavors, mixing the crunch of tortilla chips with masalas, chutneys, and flavorful toppings. These Indian-style nachos are perfect for parties or a cozy night in and are sure to be a hit.

½ cup grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

Freshly chopped cilantro (coriander) leaves

Sliced green chilies or jalapeños (optional for heat)

Pomegranate seeds (optional for a pop of sweetness)

Sev (thin crispy gram flour noodles, for extra crunch)

Representational Images (Getty Images)

Instructions

Take the boiled beans and potatoes, mix them, and add a pinch of salt. For extra flavor, toss with a sprinkle of chaat masala and red chili powder.

Spread the tortilla chips evenly on a large platter or baking tray.

Spread the bean and potato mix evenly over the tortilla chips.

Scatter chopped onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers on top.

Sprinkle the chaat masala, red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, and a little salt over the assembled ingredients to infuse Indian flavors.

Drizzle the green chutney and tamarind chutney over the toppings for a tangy and spicy kick.

For a creamier twist, add a few dollops of yoghurt.

Sprinkle grated cheese generously on top. To melt the cheese, pop the nachos in a preheated oven (180°C or 350°F) for about 5-7 minutes, or microwave until the cheese melts.

Once out of the oven, top with freshly chopped cilantro, green chilies or jalapeños, pomegranate seeds, and a handful of sev for an extra crunch.

Tips for Making the Perfect Indian-Style Nachos

Experiment with Proteins: Substitute beans with paneer or cooked chicken tikka pieces for added protein.

Add Fresh Herbs: Freshly chopped mint or a sprinkle of chaat masala right before serving boosts flavor.

Serve Fresh: Serve immediately after assembling so the chips stay crisp.

Recipe by Chef Suyash Panchal.