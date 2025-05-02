Summer-Proof Makeup Tips; Here's How You Can Keep Your Look Intact In Peak Heat

Summer makeup is all about striking the perfect balance between looking fresh and staying put. With rising temperatures and increased humidity, the last thing you wants is a makeup meltdown. And if you are one of those wondering how to keep your makeup intact in this scorching heat, we have got you covered. Pria Sachan, Beauty expert & Makeup Artist at Fashion Colour shares some pro tips and techniques to help you stay flawless all day long.

Start With A Right Base:

First thing first, a good base will hydrate your face without overwhelming your skin. Choose a primer which has moisturising properties which will become your go-to summer essential. It preps the skin beautifully and gives it the nourishment it needs while creating a smooth canvas for makeup. Avoid heavy primers and opt for lightweight formula absorbing ones, which can leaving your skin feeling refreshed and not greasy.

Foundation is Everything:

When it comes to foundation, less is more. Opt for lightweight, breathable formulations with a satin or matte finish. Avoid heavy layering and instead go for buildable products that even out your skin tone while allowing it to breathe. Powder should be used sparingly — only to set key areas like the T-zone or under the eyes. A dewy finish is beautiful, but in summer, control and comfort take priority.

Multipurpose products

One makeup product should do multiple jobs. Cream blushes that blend seamlessly into the skin give a natural flush without the cakey feel. Choose gel-based eyeliners and waterproof mascaras to prevent smudging or raccoon eyes in humid weather. This will keep your features to stay defined even if the heat turns up.

The Finishing Step

A good makeup setting spray is essential to make all the difference to your look. Opt for a spray that locks the makeup and adds a subtle, radiant glow. Traditional sprays can feel sticky or tight, but a smooth and soft one will refresh your skin and ensure your makeup stays intact even through long, hot days.

Final Touch-Up

Keep blotting papers or a blotting powder handy in your bag for quick fixes before heading for a meeting. Touch-up is important to look fresh, especially around the nose, forehead, and chin. A quick dab will absorb excess oil and instantly refresh your look.

"Summer-proofing your makeup isn’t just about looking flawless but feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin, no matter how high the temperature soars," says Sachan, the beauty expert.