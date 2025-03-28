Cool Ideas To Transform Your Home Into A Chilling Heaven This Summer

As the mercury rises the temperatures start to soar. So, it's time to get your home ready for the hot days ahead. Summer brings warmth and leisure, but it also comes with challenges to keep your home cool and comfortable. While most urban homes are equipped with air conditions, having a natural coolness in the house is a more sustainable way of living. Fortunately, with a few strategic adjustments and creative solutions, you can turn your home into a cool haven to relax. ETV Bharat Lifestyle team reached out to Shubhra Dahiya, creative designer and partner at team3 to get some tips and tricks that can help make your home summer ready. "Consider incorporating external shading devices like pergolas and façade louvres to provide shade and reduce heat gain. These additions not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your home but also help create a comfortable outdoor living space," says Dahiya along with a list of cool ideas to get your home summer ready.

Choose Lighter Fabrics and Colors:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Swap heavy drapes and dark-coloured fabrics for lighter materials such as cotton or linen in pastel shades or whites. Lighter fabrics reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it, helping to keep rooms cooler and visually expanding smaller spaces.

Use Cool-Toned Décor:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Incorporate décor elements like throw pillows, rugs, and artwork in cool tones like blues, greens, and greys. These colours have a calming effect and can visually lower the perceived temperature in a room, making it feel more comfortable during hot summer days. When choosing furniture and upholstery, select natural fibres like cotton or linen. These materials allow for better airflow, preventing furniture from feeling sticky or uncomfortable in humid conditions.

Add Indoor Plants:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Introducing indoor plants adds a touch of nature to your home and helps cool indoor spaces. Plants release moisture, which can help regulate humidity levels and create a fresher, more pleasant atmosphere.

Optimise Outdoor Spaces:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Make your outdoor areas functional by creating shaded seating areas, adding planters, and using landscaping elements. These additions not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your outdoor spaces but also provide practical benefits such as shade, privacy, and a connection with nature.

Enhance Ventilation:

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Install ceiling fans in main living areas to improve air circulation and create a gentle breeze. Combining ceiling fans with open windows or doors strategically placed to encourage cross-ventilation can significantly reduce indoor temperatures and enhance overall comfort without resorting to air conditioning units that generate mechanical heat. Older appliances can generate excess heat, especially when running for extended periods. Consider upgrading to energy-efficient models that produce less heat and consume less electricity.