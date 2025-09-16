Pre-Monsoon Prep: Keep Your Home In Check During Rainy Season With These Simple Hacks
One simple, pre-monsoon inspection of the home can provide peace of mind that every corner is locked and ready to embrace the rains.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
The monsoon is an exciting time. It brings the joy of the rain dancing on the roof, the soothing aroma of the warm and spicy tea, and the cool temperatures that prompt a refreshing breath. However, it is easy to tamper with the enjoyment. Stained ceilings and damp tiles can be a problem. As a result, your home needs an audit to ready your home for monsoon. According to Saurabh Tyagi, the co-founder of PropChk monsoon comes with stubborn latency issues and if fixed in time can cost minimal and keep the home ready for rain. Here are some areas Tyagi points out that need more attention before rainy season officially starts.
Roof and Ceilings:
Begin by surveying the horizontal plane and note tiles, membranes, and exposed beams. Fractured, and cracked tiles show sign of dropping and possible seepage. "One single tile is more valuable if it's in place at the start rather than spent trying to remediate the area down," explains the home inspection expert.
Drainage and Gutters:
To remove the corrosion that sits on the intertwined plants, take a cube of colored water and toss to the bottom. Stacks can lead to a firm structure, while minor slumps can contribute to the balance. Make sure that all the outer cords are checked and structured properly. Fix protective casings to all outdoor sockets. The combination of moisture and electric systems poses a serious matter of concern. He suggests to treat all joints and tracks with quality sealant to block theur water intrusion and control internal humidity. Move wooden furniture a minimum of six inches from a damp wall. Putting a moisture protective cover on these items adds an extra layer of safeguard.
Reducing Dampness:
Reducing dampness at home leads to healthier living. Less moisture means fewer problems with air quality, pests and breathing issues. Many people fall sick because mold and mildew grow unchecked in rainy season.
Cost Friendly:
While revamping and making home rainproof is important, one aspect that's often overlooked is the cost. LC Mittal, Director at Motia Group confirms that restorative aspect costs more than the regular maintenance, "almost multiplies," when not done in time. "An external touch up before the rainy season starts, is a reasonable expense that protects home and the peace of mind," he notes.
Read More: