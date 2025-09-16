ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Pre-Monsoon Prep: Keep Your Home In Check During Rainy Season With These Simple Hacks

One simple, pre-monsoon inspection of the home can provide peace of mind that every corner is locked and ready to embrace the rains.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : September 16, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

The monsoon is an exciting time. It brings the joy of the rain dancing on the roof, the soothing aroma of the warm and spicy tea, and the cool temperatures that prompt a refreshing breath. However, it is easy to tamper with the enjoyment. Stained ceilings and damp tiles can be a problem. As a result, your home needs an audit to ready your home for monsoon. According to Saurabh Tyagi, the co-founder of PropChk monsoon comes with stubborn latency issues and if fixed in time can cost minimal and keep the home ready for rain. Here are some areas Tyagi points out that need more attention before rainy season officially starts.

Roof and Ceilings:

Begin by surveying the horizontal plane and note tiles, membranes, and exposed beams. Fractured, and cracked tiles show sign of dropping and possible seepage. "One single tile is more valuable if it's in place at the start rather than spent trying to remediate the area down," explains the home inspection expert.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Drainage and Gutters:

To remove the corrosion that sits on the intertwined plants, take a cube of colored water and toss to the bottom. Stacks can lead to a firm structure, while minor slumps can contribute to the balance. Make sure that all the outer cords are checked and structured properly. Fix protective casings to all outdoor sockets. The combination of moisture and electric systems poses a serious matter of concern. He suggests to treat all joints and tracks with quality sealant to block theur water intrusion and control internal humidity. Move wooden furniture a minimum of six inches from a damp wall. Putting a moisture protective cover on these items adds an extra layer of safeguard.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Reducing Dampness:

Reducing dampness at home leads to healthier living. Less moisture means fewer problems with air quality, pests and breathing issues. Many people fall sick because mold and mildew grow unchecked in rainy season.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Cost Friendly:

While revamping and making home rainproof is important, one aspect that's often overlooked is the cost. LC Mittal, Director at Motia Group confirms that restorative aspect costs more than the regular maintenance, "almost multiplies," when not done in time. "An external touch up before the rainy season starts, is a reasonable expense that protects home and the peace of mind," he notes.

Read More:

  1. What Is Thunderstorm Asthma, The Rare And Serious Condition Linked To Storms In The Rainy Season?
  2. Simple Household Tips To Protect Your Family From Dengue And Malaria This Monsoon
  3. Monsoon Skin Care: Special Advice for Children And Seniors To Fight Skin Sensitivity And Infections

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAYS TO HANDLE SEEPAGEHOME PREPERATION DURING RAINPRE MONSOON INSPECTIONMONSOON AND HOMEMONSOON PREPARATION FOR HOME

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Melodies In The Fields: How An MP Farmer Uses Music To Boost Crop Yield

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Gift Of Love: Rajasthan Woman Donates 40 Percent Of Her Liver To Ailing Husband In Rare Surgery

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.