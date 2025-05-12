Step-By-Step Guide To Korean Haircare Routine For Hot And Humid Weather

Let’s be honest—summer can be brutal on your hair. As temperatures climb and humidity fills the air, it doesn’t take long before your strands start to show signs of stress. Frizz takes over, roots feel greasy just a few hours after washing, ends become dry, and the scalp feels itchy, flaky, or just generally uncomfortable. Styling becomes a task, and no matter what products you reach for, nothing seems to really work. It is because just like we adjust our skincare routines with the seasons, our scalp and hair need the same attention. "The health of your hair truly starts at the root and that's where Korean hair care comes into the picture," says Jenovia Daun Jung, Korean beauty expert and co-founder, KorinMi, India’s First Korean Skincare Clinic. She says Korean haircare focuses just as much on scalp health as it does on the strands—"because long-lasting shine, strength, and smoothness all begin there."

Summer is when the scalp becomes most reactive. For some, the heat and humidity can trigger oil production. For others, it leads to dryness or increased flaking. A single shampoo can’t cater to all these concerns—and that’s where Korean haircare rituals step in with customised, detoxifying, and protective treatments that are gentle yet incredibly effective. "These treatments aren’t just functional—they’re sensorial and therapeutic too," assures Jung.

Step 1

Start with gentle scalp stimulation using tools like golden brushes or combs. This boosts blood circulation and helps dislodge surface impurities. From there, an aroma oil massage eases tension while prepping the scalp for what’s next.

Step 2

One of the most important steps—especially in summer—is scalp scaling. This gentle exfoliation removes buildup from sweat, oil, and hair products without stripping the scalp of its natural moisture. For sensitive or dry scalps, use soothing water- or gel-based alternatives that cleanse while keeping the skin calm and hydrated. It’s like hitting the reset button for your scalp—making everything you apply afterward work better.

Step 3

Next is steam therapy. This helps open pores and allows active ingredients to penetrate deeper. Once the scalp is primed, apply a scalp pack to cool inflammation, reduce irritation, and deeply nourish the skin—exactly what’s needed after days spent under the sun or in dry, air-conditioned spaces.

Step 4

But it’s not just the scalp that needs care. Summer can be especially hard on the ends of your hair. That’s why length care are part of the process—targeting frizz, breakage, and dullness. These formulas restore softness and strength without weighing the hair down.

"One of my favourite aspects of this ritual is the use of non-invasive technologies like Y Mode and Bionic Pulse. These tools help stimulate the scalp, increase blood flow, and enhance the delivery of nutrients where they’re needed most. They take the treatment from relaxing to deeply reparative," says Jung.

Step 5

After the active steps are complete, gently cleanse the scalp and hair to remove any residue. Apply a light conditioner or serum to seal in moisture and protect against frizz. Finally, apply a scalp tonic, which helps maintain results, prevent oil imbalance or flaking, and fortify the scalp’s barrier.

Step 6

And because wellness isn’t just about the physical, wrap up your haircare session with a neck and shoulder massage—a small but powerful moment of calm that will leave you feeling as refreshed as your hair looks.

"What makes this approach so effective is how tailored it is. No two scalps are alike, and treatments should reflect that. Just like your face needs different care depending on the season, so does your scalp. In hot, humid weather, this kind of targeted, thoughtful ritual can make all the difference," informs Jung.

She further points out that if you are feeling weighed down by frizz, buildup, or constant oiliness this season, it may be time to shift toward a haircare routine that puts your scalp first. "Because when your scalp is healthy and balanced, everything else falls into place—your hair becomes easier to manage, looks better, and feels even better," concludes the expert.