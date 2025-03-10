Take Care Of Your Pets: Here's How You Can Celebrate Animal-Friendly Holi

'Tis the season of colours, and as the country gets drenched in colours to celebrate Holi, we should give attention to the animals around us. Every year, there are frequent cases of individuals forcibly applying colours and coloured water to street animals. This causes significant stress, skin irritation, and even, in some cases, poisoning when inhaled or ingested.

The use of toxic chemicals, heavy metals and synthetic dyes that are used to make colour cans also causes animal allergies and permanent blindness. While we love animals and we would like to play with them as part of our celebration, this Holi, let's celebrate it with kindness and respect for all living beings to ensure that animals are not subjected to unnecessary harm.

While the inhouse pets can have safety considering the pet parents are aware of the harm, animals on the street suffer the most due to toxic colours, loud noises and water balloons. There are many instances where children and even adults throw water balloons at dogs on the street for a moment of fun. Experts suggest opting for eco-friendly colours, however, they suggest not to apply them on animals to celebrate the festival responsibly.

Animal protection organisation, Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International/India) notes that toxic colours can cause severe health risks to animals as well as humans at times.

Celebrate the festival while protecting your furry friends (Getty Images)

Dr Piyush Patel, veterinarian and director of the companion animals and engagement team at Humane World for Animals India shares tips to celebrate animal-friendly Holi:

Do not apply colours on animals: The synthetic dyes present in the colours can cause skin allergies and blindness. Dogs, cats and other animals lick their bodies to clean themselves, which means the dangerous colours on their body are going into their mouth and therefore they are ingesting it. This is a primary cause of poisoning. Inhaling this toxic colour powder can cause nasal irritation as well as respiratory infection.

Don't feed sweets to animals: Sweets and fried foods cause digestive issues in animals. Stick to safe, and pet-friendly treats. You may want to prepare animal-friendly food that is healthy as well as nutritional for them.

Teach your children to play responsibly: Most of us have come across adults who throw colours at dogs and forcefully play with them. While adults are becoming aware, children may take pleasure in playing Holi with animals. Teach your children not to throw colours or splash water at animals as it can cause harm to them. It is time that parents use this opportunity to educate children about animal care as they are the most vulnerable during the festival.

Safely remove the colour: It is advised not to apply the colours of animals, in case an animal is accidentally coloured, gently wash them with mild pet shampoo. Never use kerosene or spirits to remove colours, it can harm their skin. If you notice the pet has rashes or any skin irritation or the colour has entered their eyes, nose, or mouth, consult a veterinarian.

Colours can cause irritation, and skin issues (Getty Images)

Community awareness: Raise awareness within your community to celebrate the festival responsibly. The community secretaries can display informative posters that highlight the dangers of Holi colours to animals. There should be designated areas for animals to stay away from colours and that area restricted for people who are playing. Advise pet owners to keep their pets indoors and ensure their water is not contaminated with colours.

Keep emergency numbers ready: While you may follow the guidelines and not put any animal in danger, you or others may come across animals who have been harmed and are facing difficulties. Keep contact details of local animal rescue or veterinarians in case an animal is injured or unwell.

