How To Identify A Genuine Rudraksha?

A real Rudraksha bead gradually turns black over time, while a fake one may turn white. To test authenticity, immerse the Rudraksha in mustard oil overnight, if its colour fades or shines excessively, it is fake. Genuine Rudraksha does not change colour. Another test involves immersing specific beads (one-faced, three-faced, six-faced, and eleven-faced) in water, if they sink, they are real.

Additionally, a real Rudraksha has natural holes, while fake ones have visibly drilled holes. Scratching a real Rudraksha with a sharp object reveals fibres, whereas a fake one produces sawdust. When viewed through a magnifying glass, the distinct faces of a real Rudraksha are visible. Boiling a genuine bead in water will not cause any colour change.

Proper Way to Wear Rudraksha

Sanjeev Ratan Mishra, a Rudraksha expert and businessman from Purvanchal, explains that Rudraksha means "Rudra’s Aksha", believed to originate from Lord Shiva’s tears.

Sanjeev Kumar, who has come from Haridwar to sell Rudraksha in Maha Kumbh, is an expert in Rudraksha and has been associated with this business for the last 40 years. Sanjeev said, “I have been coming here since 2001. I have never sold as many Rudrakshas as I have sold this time. Those who are selling duplicate Rudrakshas on the footpath have also sold a good number of Rudrakshas.”