How To Identify A Genuine Rudraksha?

A real Rudraksha bead gradually turns black over time, while a fake one may turn white. To test authenticity, immerse the Rudraksha in mustard oil overnight, if its colour fades or shines excessively, it is fake. Genuine Rudraksha does not change colour. Another test involves immersing specific beads (one-faced, three-faced, six-faced, and eleven-faced) in water, if they sink, they are real.
Additionally, a real Rudraksha has natural holes, while fake ones have visibly drilled holes. Scratching a real Rudraksha with a sharp object reveals fibres, whereas a fake one produces sawdust. When viewed through a magnifying glass, the distinct faces of a real Rudraksha are visible. Boiling a genuine bead in water will not cause any colour change.
Proper Way to Wear Rudraksha
Sanjeev Ratan Mishra, a Rudraksha expert and businessman from Purvanchal, explains that Rudraksha means "Rudra’s Aksha", believed to originate from Lord Shiva’s tears.
Sanjeev Kumar, who has come from Haridwar to sell Rudraksha in Maha Kumbh, is an expert in Rudraksha and has been associated with this business for the last 40 years. Sanjeev said, “I have been coming here since 2001. I have never sold as many Rudrakshas as I have sold this time. Those who are selling duplicate Rudrakshas on the footpath have also sold a good number of Rudrakshas.”
Sanjeev said that every person benefits from wearing Rudraksha. “Rudraksha is considered to be a part of Shiva. There is a lot of benefits to wearing Rudraksha. It affects nature and influence, bad habits start leaving gradually. This is my own experience, whatever wrong things are there, they will start going away from you after a few days of wearing Rudraksha and spiritual energy develops inside.”
He further added that there are specific rules for wearing it:
- The best way is to wear it around the neck.
- Householders should wear it in a red thread, while saints and ascetics should use a white thread.
- Before wearing, it should be soaked in mustard oil overnight and then worshipped in the morning.
- Wearing 12 beads on the wrist, 36 on the throat, and 108 on the heart holds significance.
Types of Rudraksha and Their Significance
- Ekmukhi Rudraksha – Considered the rarest and most expensive, associated with Lord Shiva.
- Two-faced Rudraksha – Symbolizes Shiva-Parvati, used for resolving marital issues and a weak Moon.
- Three-faced Rudraksha – Helps with Mangal Dosha; identified by three distinct lines.
- Four-faced Rudraksha – Represents Lord Brahma, worn by very few.
- Panch Mukhi Rudraksha – Most popular and suitable for all, favoured by Lord Shiva.
Other Rudrakshas include six-faced, seven-faced, eight-faced, eleven-faced, and even a rare twenty-one-faced variety, each with unique benefits. The smaller the beads, the better their quality.