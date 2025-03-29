Your Step-By-Step Guide For Soft And Dewy Skin This Summer

The skin goes through its toughest test of the year when temperature rises and the sun blazed overhead. Summer brings intense heat, harmful UV rays, humidity, sweat, and pollution, all of which can lead to dehydration, and irritated skin. It is also the time when skin experiences acne and breakouts. And to maintain healthy and glowing skin during summer is one big challenge. From using branded skincare products to experimenting with ghar ke nuskhe, summer demands a lot of skincare. While sunscreen and staying hydrated are the primary care for your skin, here's your complete guide to a flawless skin during summer.
Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen!
It is non-negotiable. One of the biggest mistake people make is skipping sunscreen. UV rays are at their peak in summer, which can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and even an increased risk of other skin issues. It is recommended to choose at least SPF 30 or higher sunscreen. You can reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if you sweat more or swimming. Matte-finish or gel-based sunscreens are reccomended for oily skin. Apply it on ears, neck, hands and feet along with your face.
Pro Tip: Opt for a sunscreen with PA+++ rating. It protects against UVA rays that cause premature aging.
Stay hydrated
Staying hydrated does't mean drinking enough water but also keeping your skin hydrated by eating healthy food and choosing the right products. Summer heat can strip your skin of its natural moisture, which can lead to dryness and dullness. It is recommended to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water and incorporate water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon, and oranges. You can also use hydrating facial mist to refresh your skin throughout the day.
Pro Tip: Swap heavy moisturisers for light, water-based gel moisturisers to prevent greasiness on the skin as it can cause acne.
Cleanse and exfoliate to remove access oil from the skin
Summer brings with it an increased oil production on the face which causes clogged pores, and breakouts. A proper cleansing and exfoliation routine can keep your skin healthy. To start with use a foaming face wash to remove excess oil and sweat from your face. Exfoliate your face gently for at least 2-3 times a week with a mild scrub. Avoid harsh exfoliation as it can make your skin sensitive to the sun.
Pro Tip: Face washes with salicylic acid are recommended for acne-prone skin, as it helps control breakouts. However, if you are usign salucylic acid, make sure to apply sunscreen the next day.
Lightweight and non-greasy skincare
If you have been using grasy creams in the winters, it's time to change it to lightweight moisturisers. Thick creams and heavy makeup can make your skin feel suffocated in summer. Opt for oil-free, gel-based moisturisers and use aloe vera gel for hydration. BB creams or tinted sunscreens are the right choice instead of heavy foundations.
Pro Tip: For those with oily skin can use niacinamide serum, which controls oil production and reduces pore size.
DIY Home Remedies
Anything that comes from the wisdom of your grandmaa is worth trying. If you are someone who doesn't like to experiment with skincare products, head to our kitchen and you will be surprised to get ingredients that work magic on face. Natural skincare will help sooth your skin. Cucumber and aloe vera face mask can heal sunburns. Honey and yogurt pack for glow and reduced tan and papaya and lemon scrub toe exfoliate and brighten your skin are the tried and tested methods of DIY home remedies.
Pro Tip: Use rose water as a toner to cool and refresh your skin.
Night care for skin repair
Night care is a must for skin as it repairs itself overnight. Making a good night routine for skin is important, especially if you are outdoor the entire day. To start with use a lightweight night cream or hyaluronic acid serum for hydration. Apply lip balm or oil to to prevent chapped lips. Silk pillowcase is advisable to reduce friction and breakouts on the skin.
Pro Tip: Sleeping with an overnight aloe vera mask can help calm your skin. It can also help withskin irritation and redness.
Apart from face, your body needs equal attention in summers. It is advisable to choose right products and have a set routine to take care of your body.
Choose a hydrating shower gel
For a soothing summer shower experience, choose a shower gel enriched with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, or natural oils. ITC Fiama Happy Naturals Yuzu & Bergamot Shower Gel is also a choice for deep hydration. With 97% natural origin content and skin conditioners, it leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and beautifully nourished.
Indulge in a cold shower
Let your summer morning start with a bathing routine with a cold shower to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils. A gentle shower helps retain moisture, providing the perfect base for your skin to absorb the nourishing ingredients from your shower gel or body wash, leaving you feeling hydrated and refreshed.
Apply a rich body lotion
Immediately after drying, seal in the moisture with a soothing gel-based body lotion. Choose one enriched with hyaluronic acid, cocoa butter, or ceramides. These ingredients provide long-lasting hydration and reinforce the skin’s barrier.
Mist for a finishing touch
For an elegant and refreshing finish, spritz on a hydrating body mist that leaves your skin delicately scented and subtly moisturised. It not only infuses your routine with a burst of uplifting fragrance but also provides a gentle hydration boost, ensuring your skin feels soft and revitalised throughout the day.
