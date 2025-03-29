ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Your Step-By-Step Guide For Soft And Dewy Skin This Summer

The skin goes through its toughest test of the year when temperature rises and the sun blazed overhead. Summer brings intense heat, harmful UV rays, humidity, sweat, and pollution, all of which can lead to dehydration, and irritated skin. It is also the time when skin experiences acne and breakouts. And to maintain healthy and glowing skin during summer is one big challenge. From using branded skincare products to experimenting with ghar ke nuskhe, summer demands a lot of skincare. While sunscreen and staying hydrated are the primary care for your skin, here's your complete guide to a flawless skin during summer.

Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen!

It is non-negotiable. One of the biggest mistake people make is skipping sunscreen. UV rays are at their peak in summer, which can lead to sunburn, premature aging, and even an increased risk of other skin issues. It is recommended to choose at least SPF 30 or higher sunscreen. You can reapply every 2-3 hours, especially if you sweat more or swimming. Matte-finish or gel-based sunscreens are reccomended for oily skin. Apply it on ears, neck, hands and feet along with your face.

Pro Tip: Opt for a sunscreen with PA+++ rating. It protects against UVA rays that cause premature aging.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated does't mean drinking enough water but also keeping your skin hydrated by eating healthy food and choosing the right products. Summer heat can strip your skin of its natural moisture, which can lead to dryness and dullness. It is recommended to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water and incorporate water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon, and oranges. You can also use hydrating facial mist to refresh your skin throughout the day.

Pro Tip: Swap heavy moisturisers for light, water-based gel moisturisers to prevent greasiness on the skin as it can cause acne.

Cleanse and exfoliate to remove access oil from the skin

Summer brings with it an increased oil production on the face which causes clogged pores, and breakouts. A proper cleansing and exfoliation routine can keep your skin healthy. To start with use a foaming face wash to remove excess oil and sweat from your face. Exfoliate your face gently for at least 2-3 times a week with a mild scrub. Avoid harsh exfoliation as it can make your skin sensitive to the sun.

Pro Tip: Face washes with salicylic acid are recommended for acne-prone skin, as it helps control breakouts. However, if you are usign salucylic acid, make sure to apply sunscreen the next day.

Lightweight and non-greasy skincare

If you have been using grasy creams in the winters, it's time to change it to lightweight moisturisers. Thick creams and heavy makeup can make your skin feel suffocated in summer. Opt for oil-free, gel-based moisturisers and use aloe vera gel for hydration. BB creams or tinted sunscreens are the right choice instead of heavy foundations.