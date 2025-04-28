Expert-Backed Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Dandruff That All Of Us Need In Summer

It usually starts with a light of dust on your shoulders–tiny white flakes that you swipe away. And you hope that no one sees it or notices it. You may think it's just the dry weather, or you need more shampooing or less. You find yourself subtly scratching your scalp in meetings or during conversations before it finally starts itching in your head. You switch shampoos, try home remedies, google tirelessly to solve the issue called dandruff.
It can really be embarrassing, which most of us blame to salty water, change of weather, bad hair care, stress, or even bad luck if the thoughts are distorted. But the truth is that dandruff is very common. According to American Academy of Dermatology, dandruff affects nearly half of adults worldwide. Experts say it is harmless, but for many it can trigger insecurity, low confidence, frustration, and endless treatments when one loses a lot of money. But what exactly causes dandruff? Why does it come and go? More importantly, how does one get control over it. ETV Bharat lifestyle team spoke to Dr Shareefa Chause, a Dermatologist and the founder of Dr Shareefa Skin care clinic in Mumbai to break down the facts and bust the myths that linger with us alongside dandruff. She also gives away some natural remedies to get rid of dandruff at home.
What is Dandruff?
Dandruff is a common scalp problem and leads to yellow or white colored flakes that fall from your scalp. These flakes are cells along with yeast that build up on your scalp and start to shed. Dandruff can make your scalp extremely itchy and dry. Although dandruff is not harmful, it can be embarrassing or annoying, too.
Dr Chause says scalp naturally sheds dead skin cells without even you notice it. But when this process is aggressive due to irritation, a fungal imbalance, or other factors like clumps of dead skin, dandruff-becomes visible. Interestingly, Dr Chause says dandruff isn't always about dry skin, rather oily scalp are more prone to it.
Common Causes of Dandruff
Malassezia, a Yeast-Like Fungus: One of the most common culprits behind dandruff is microbe called Malassezia globosa. They feed on natural oils that your scalp produces. This way it releases fatty acids that can irritate your scalp, causing inflammation and flaking.
Dry Skin: Dry skin is cause for many issues. When it is cold or dry climate, dry skin can cause flaking. This type of dandruff is smaller in size, less oily, and less inflamed.
Poor Hair Care: Those who don't shampoo their hair enough can face this issue. Not shampooing enough can allow oils and dead skin cells to build up, which creates right environment for dandruff. Also not that over washing with harsh products can also dry or irritate your scalp.
Harsh Hair Products: Certain ingredients in shampoo that you use can have harmful or harsh chemicals that don't suit your scalp. Conditioners, or styling products can also irritate your scalp which can lead to dandruff.
Stress: Excessive stress can trigger flare-ups. Regular exercise, sleep and mindfulness practices can help your body and scalp stay in balance.
"You can easily get rid of stubborn dandruff by taking utmost care of your hair, especially the scalp. It becomes crucial to follow a regular hair care routine. If you are someone who washes hair in a week or two, then try to change this habit. Dr Chause says washing hair two to three times a week can help get rid of dandruff.
"This can help keep your scalp clean and get rid of excessive oil or dirt. However, you shouldn’t go overboard by over-washing your hair as it can make your hair dry," says the dermatologist. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid using harsh or chemical-based hair care products. "Opt for mild anti-dandruff shampoo. Dandruff can make your scalp itchy, which can often lead to aggressive scratching. Avoid scratching your scalp as it can worsen your dandruff," suggests Dr Chause.
Home Remedies to Treat Dandruff
Any thin Oil with Lemon: This remedy is easy to follow. Mixing warm oil with a few drops of lemon juice. Try to massage your scalp with this concoction for 20 to 30 minutes before the hair wash. This can be effective as lemons are useful in fighting fungal infections and oil, while oil soothes dryness.
Aloe Vera Gel: Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse. It cools itching and reduces flakes.
Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse: Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. Use it after shampoo as a final rinse. It balances scalp pH and reduces fungus.
Neem Water Rinse: Boil neem leaves in water, cool them, and rinse your hair with them. Neem has strong anti-fungal properties that treat dandruff naturally.
Curd (Yogurt) Hair Mask: Apply plain curd to your scalp and leave it for 30 minutes before washing off. It helps moisturise the scalp and reduce flakiness.
