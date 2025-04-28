ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Expert-Backed Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Dandruff That All Of Us Need In Summer

It usually starts with a light of dust on your shoulders–tiny white flakes that you swipe away. And you hope that no one sees it or notices it. You may think it's just the dry weather, or you need more shampooing or less. You find yourself subtly scratching your scalp in meetings or during conversations before it finally starts itching in your head. You switch shampoos, try home remedies, google tirelessly to solve the issue called dandruff.

It can really be embarrassing, which most of us blame to salty water, change of weather, bad hair care, stress, or even bad luck if the thoughts are distorted. But the truth is that dandruff is very common. According to American Academy of Dermatology, dandruff affects nearly half of adults worldwide. Experts say it is harmless, but for many it can trigger insecurity, low confidence, frustration, and endless treatments when one loses a lot of money. But what exactly causes dandruff? Why does it come and go? More importantly, how does one get control over it. ETV Bharat lifestyle team spoke to Dr Shareefa Chause, a Dermatologist and the founder of Dr Shareefa Skin care clinic in Mumbai to break down the facts and bust the myths that linger with us alongside dandruff. She also gives away some natural remedies to get rid of dandruff at home.

What is Dandruff?

Dandruff is a common scalp problem and leads to yellow or white colored flakes that fall from your scalp. These flakes are cells along with yeast that build up on your scalp and start to shed. Dandruff can make your scalp extremely itchy and dry. Although dandruff is not harmful, it can be embarrassing or annoying, too.

Dr Chause says scalp naturally sheds dead skin cells without even you notice it. But when this process is aggressive due to irritation, a fungal imbalance, or other factors like clumps of dead skin, dandruff-becomes visible. Interestingly, Dr Chause says dandruff isn't always about dry skin, rather oily scalp are more prone to it.

Common Causes of Dandruff

Malassezia, a Yeast-Like Fungus: One of the most common culprits behind dandruff is microbe called Malassezia globosa. They feed on natural oils that your scalp produces. This way it releases fatty acids that can irritate your scalp, causing inflammation and flaking.

Dry Skin: Dry skin is cause for many issues. When it is cold or dry climate, dry skin can cause flaking. This type of dandruff is smaller in size, less oily, and less inflamed.

Poor Hair Care: Those who don't shampoo their hair enough can face this issue. Not shampooing enough can allow oils and dead skin cells to build up, which creates right environment for dandruff. Also not that over washing with harsh products can also dry or irritate your scalp.