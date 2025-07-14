Step-by-Step Guide To A Humidity-Resistant Makeup Routine For Oily Skin

Humidity can be the worst thing for your makeup if you have oily skin. Think the smudged eyeliner, vanishing foundation and an unwelcome non-dewy glow. And if you have oily skin, the situation is event bad. Humidity and oily skin can work against you but with the right routine your makeup can last for hours without looking smudged.
According to Monica Khullar, senior beautician and HOD Training at Max Factor, the goal is to create layers that complement your skin rather than work against it. And you can maintain a faultless appearance that resists perspiration shine and summertime stickiness with the correct regimen. Here's your complete guide for make-up that works best during humid days, especially for those with oily skin.
Prepare and Clean Properly
A clean fresh canvas is the first step towards a makeup look that lasts. Use a mild cleanser that targets excess oil without stripping your skin such as one that is gel-based or foaming. After that use an alcohol-free toner to balance the pH of your skin and refine your pores.
Primer is Must
For oily skin in humid climates a good primer is a must. Search for mattifying primers that don't contain oil and have a blurring effect. They prolong wear and reduce shine by forming a smooth barrier between your skin and foundation.
Long-wearing and lightweight Foundation
In the heat, thick foundations may melt off or clog pores rather than opt for an oil-free long-wearing foundation with a natural or semi-matte finish. Press a moist beauty sponge into your skin to create a second-skin-like breathable effect.
Set with Powder
Use a translucent setting powder to lock your base. And apply a light layer all over the face especially the Tzone and under eyes for the extra hold.
Everything should be waterproof
Sweat and humidity can ruin your eye makeup. Use waterproof formulas for eyeliner, mascara and even brow gel. In high-moisture settings cream-to-powder eyeshadows work well for staying in place.
Apply tints and cream blushes
Cream or liquid blushes don't slide around like powders do, instead they blend in perfectly with the skin. Choose matte or satin formulas that dry down for oily skin then add a light dusting of powder blush to finish the look.
Lock it all with Setting Spray
The last most important step is a good setting spray. Select one that controls oil resists perspiration and is impervious to humidity. Before you leave, thoroughly mist your face and allow it to dry.
Pro Tip: Remember to drink plenty of water and have blotting sheets on hand and trust the process!
