Step-by-Step Guide To A Humidity-Resistant Makeup Routine For Oily Skin

Humidity can be the worst thing for your makeup if you have oily skin. Think the smudged eyeliner, vanishing foundation and an unwelcome non-dewy glow. And if you have oily skin, the situation is event bad. Humidity and oily skin can work against you but with the right routine your makeup can last for hours without looking smudged.

According to Monica Khullar, senior beautician and HOD Training at Max Factor, the goal is to create layers that complement your skin rather than work against it. And you can maintain a faultless appearance that resists perspiration shine and summertime stickiness with the correct regimen. Here's your complete guide for make-up that works best during humid days, especially for those with oily skin.

Prepare and Clean Properly

A clean fresh canvas is the first step towards a makeup look that lasts. Use a mild cleanser that targets excess oil without stripping your skin such as one that is gel-based or foaming. After that use an alcohol-free toner to balance the pH of your skin and refine your pores.

Primer is Must

For oily skin in humid climates a good primer is a must. Search for mattifying primers that don't contain oil and have a blurring effect. They prolong wear and reduce shine by forming a smooth barrier between your skin and foundation.

Long-wearing and lightweight Foundation

In the heat, thick foundations may melt off or clog pores rather than opt for an oil-free long-wearing foundation with a natural or semi-matte finish. Press a moist beauty sponge into your skin to create a second-skin-like breathable effect.