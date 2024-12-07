Turn Your Home Into A Winter Wonderland By Styling Your Indoor Plants; Here Are Some Tips

As you decorate your home for the holidays, adding some fresh greenery to your space is a great idea. While Christmas trees and baubles are common, indoor plants are a unique and often overlooked way to brighten up your home. You can turn any room into a winter wonderland with the right plants and planters, mixing natural beauty with holiday cheer. To know more about styling the indoor plants, ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam. "Styling your indoor planters for the holidays is an easy yet impactful way to bring festive cheer to your home. Whether you're hosting family gatherings or enjoying a quiet evening at home, well-styled indoor planters can be the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of the holidays and bring a touch of nature indoors," says Sharma and suggests ideas to create a fun, festive vibe with indoor planters this season.

Play with planter materials, shapes, and sizes

One of the most important aspects of styling indoor planters is selecting suitable vessels to hold your greenery. When choosing planters, consider experimenting with different materials, finishes, shapes, and sizes to create a dynamic display. For a rustic and warm feel, opt for stone finish planters. Their earthy texture brings an organic, outdoor vibe indoors, making them perfect for winter décor. Stone planters, whether they are terracotta or concrete, provide a unique, handcrafted look that adds character and warmth to your space. You can pair these planters with rich greens for a cozy, natural ambiance, especially when paired with soft, warm lights.

Add glimmers and glitz with ornaments and lights

Adding glimmer and glitz is one of the best ways to enhance your indoor greenery. Choose baubles in metallic tones like gold, silver, or red to bring a touch of elegance to your plants. Hang them delicately from branches or place them on the planter's base to create a festive look. The glittery accents can catch the light, making the greenery seem even more vibrant. Another great way to add sparkle is by surrounding your planters with string lights. Use fairy lights to wrap gently around the plant stems or drape them over the planter. The soft glow from the lights will highlight the natural textures of the plants while creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. You can even use your planters as light holders, making them double as functional décor pieces. You can place the planters on a mantel or windowsill or even try to reach the center of a table.

Choose the right seasonal greenery

The key to making your indoor planters truly festive lies in the greenery you choose. Selecting plants that are in season ensures your arrangement feels connected to the holidays. Be mindful of your climate when selecting greenery. Evergreens are a natural choice in colder climates, while warmer regions may require more tropical plants. Local plants are often best, as they are easier to source and maintain.

Layer your planters and plants

One of the best ways to create a striking visual effect with your planters is by layering them in varying heights. Playing with height creates movement and adds character to your space, drawing attention to different areas of the room. A great way to achieve this is by using plant holders of various sizes or creating an ascending effect using steps or platforms. You can also decorate the space around the planters. Small ornaments, candles, or holiday-themed décor pieces placed near the plants can further emphasize the layered effect, adding festiveness to the display.

Add a sensory touch with scents

Consider adding aromatic elements to your planters to make your indoor greenery even more inviting. Scents like pine, cinnamon, and citrus are deeply connected to holiday traditions. You can also tuck small sachets of dried spices or citrus peels in the planters to release their fragrance over time. These scented elements can elevate your holiday greenery, making your home feel even more festive.