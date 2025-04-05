How to Decorate Your Home for Navratri, Even If You Have a Small Space

Navratri is one of India’s most vibrant festivals. Nine days of colour, dance, devotion, and delicious food. But while the celebrations spill into the streets with dandiya nights and community pujas, the core of the festival is often right inside our homes. Whether you live in a sprawling bungalow or a cozy apartment, there's always a way to bring the Navratri spirit into your space without going overboard.

We spoke to Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, who gave tips on how even the smallest of homes can be transformed into festive sanctuaries.

1. Start With a Mandir That Fits Right In

The mandir is the focal point during Navratri, where we light diyas, offer prasad, and chant prayers. But it doesn’t need to be a grand temple installation. A small wooden or metal mandir placed strategically (in a corner, by the window, or near a clean wall) can create the same sense of reverence. “Even a sleek mandir placed by the window can bring in natural light and positivity,” says Raghunandan Saraf. “It adds warmth without taking up too much room.”

Tip: Choose a mandir with clean lines and light tones. If possible, get one with a small storage compartment to keep incense sticks, matchboxes, or even small idols tucked away neatly.

2. Pick One Colour Palette

It’s tempting to go all out with colour during Navratri. After all, each day has its own hue. But when it comes to home decor, too many colours can make a space look chaotic. Instead, choose one or two complementary tones for your living area... think deep saffron and gold, or festive fuchsia with white. Add pops of these colours using cushions, throws, and rugs. They're easy to place, remove, and reuse for other festivals too.

This green colour palette is soothing to the eyes (Getty Images)

3. Light Up the Corners, Not Just the Centre

Lighting is everything during festivals. But it doesn’t mean you need 10 fairy light strings fighting for attention on your ceiling. Sometimes, a few diyas in the right places make all the difference. Try placing oil diyas or LED tealights in small brass or terracotta holders on window sills, balcony corners, or near your mandir. Keep them low and spread out, so they highlight the space without overwhelming it.

Fresh flowers and diyas on a thali are simple and elegant (Getty Images)

Pro Tip: If you have children or pets, consider safe battery-operated lights that still provide that golden festive glow.

4. Dandiya At Home? Make Room for It

What is Navratri without some garba or dandiya at home? Whether you’re dancing solo or inviting a few friends over, make sure to leave some space for movement. “Multifunctional furniture is your best friend here,” Saraf advises. “A foldable table can be moved aside after prasad offering, an ottoman can double up as storage and extra seating.” This ensures that the room still feels breathable and usable, not like a museum of decorative items. Move any fragile items to the side and keep the centre free for dancing or group aarti.

Leave some space for dandiya on the floor (Getty Images)

5. Add Subtle, Lightweight Decor

You don’t need massive floral torans or heavy wall hangings to show you're in a festive mood. A few light fabric wall hangings or paper lanterns can bring in colour and tradition without crowding your walls. Fresh flowers are always a great idea. You can line your puja space with marigold garlands or rose petals in small bowls of water. They’re traditional, easy to clean, and smell divine. Have small indoor plants or a mini water fountain to bring in a sense of calm and nature.

6. Don't Overdo It

This might be the most important tip of all. When you're decorating, especially in smaller spaces, resist the urge to overdecorate. You don’t need a new item for every surface. Think intentional, not excessive. A foldable tray table with prasad, a diya cluster, one vase with flowers, and a cushion in a festive fabric can say Navratri just as much as ten decorative pieces. And at the end of the day, you’ll enjoy your home more if you’re not constantly navigating around extra furniture or cleaning up broken knickknacks.

Small-Space Navratri Decor Essentials

Compact wooden or metal mandir Bright but matching cushion covers or throws Foldable table or storage ottoman DIY diya trays or lanterns Light wall decor or garlands Fresh flowers or indoor plants Clear floor space for dancing or prayer

“Even the smallest of homes can become festive sanctuaries,” says Saraf. “It’s about celebrating with heart and creating a space that welcomes joy, movement, and prayer.”