A Complete Guide To Picking Innerwear To Kick Back In Style

Finding the right innerwear isn’t just about choosing a style—it’s about comfort, fit, and all-day ease. Every man has a preference, whether it’s a snug brief, a mid-length trunk, or a fuller-coverage boxer brief. However, what is common is to ensure that every option is designed with support and comfort in mind, making the choice effortless. Shelagh Commons, Chief Product Development Officer at Jockey suggests a complete guide to picking the perfect pair that checks all the boxes.

Find the Right Fit

Some men prefer a secure, contoured fit, while others opt for a more relaxed feel. Understanding these preferences is key, as the right fit not only boosts comfort but also enhances confidence and everyday performance. That’s why it is also important to explore different styles to discover what aligns best with your lifestyle and body type.

Briefs offer a snug fit with a firm hold around the thigh joint making it ideal for those who prefer secure support and all-day confidence. Trunks provide a smoother hold without gripping the leg, making them perfect for someone who prefers comfort with just the right amount of support. Boxer Briefs provide the same support as trunks with added leg coverage for extra modesty and a stay-in-place fit. No matter the style, every innerwear is designed with contoured pouch to ensure comfort, fit, and reliable containment throughout the day.

Choose the Perfect Fabric

Softness, durability, and breathability are key when it comes to choosing the perfect fabric. Cotton remains a favourite for its natural feel, while synthetic blends offer flexibility and a sleek feel for active days. Many prefer cotton for daily wear and new-age fabrics for specific occasions like gym session. For those who want to level up, premium options like Supima cotton and modal deliver enhanced softness, strength, and a smoother finish that feels luxe against the skin. Whatever the choice, the right fabric can elevate not just comfort, but also confidence, which makes every stretch, stride, or moment of stillness feel effortlessly better.

Keep Cool and Fresh

Innerwear should never feel like a second thought; it should offer reliable comfort and support from morning to night. That’s why it’s worth looking out for innerwear with advanced tech—like moisture-wicking, odor-control, or quick-dry finishes—that help you stay fresh, dry, and distraction-free all day long. While moisture-wicking fabrics keep you dry and comfortable by drawing sweat away from the skin, anti-microbial materials help maintain lasting freshness, so every wear feels clean, cool, and effortless throughout the day.

Personal Style, Inside and Out

Innerwear should feel as good as it looks. Some men prefer timeless neutrals like black, grey, or navy, while others opt for bold prints and vibrant colors. Whether choosing a minimalist aesthetic or something more expressive, don’t shy away from exploring colours, prints, and cuts that feel you—because the right pair isn’t just about function, it’s about expressing who you are, even underneath it all.