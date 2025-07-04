Smart Tips To Choose A Handbag Bag Or A Clutch For Every Outfit

Fashion includes both the clothing you wear and the accessories you pick out to go with it. Among these accessories, purses, and clutches are essential for giving your outfit both flair and utility. While the wrong option might detract from your overall fashion statement, the proper bag can enhance your ensemble. We got in touch with stylist Riddhima Prajapati to know helpful hints for choosing the ideal clutch or purse to go with each and every outfit in your closet.

Embrace the Element of Surprise:

Sometimes the biggest statements are made by the most unlikely combinations. Don't be hesitant to combine different eras, styles, and materials. For a fascinating blend of old and new, wear a contemporary, minimalist ensemble with an antique, embroidered handbag. Know that surprise is your style ally.

Let Your Bag Be the Pop of Color:

If you prefer a neutral or monochromatic outfit, let your bag or clutch be the burst of color that steals the show. Opt for a bright, eye-catching bag that contrasts with your outfit's muted tones, making it the focal point of your ensemble.

Consider the size of your bag in relation to your body and outfit. A petite clutch can add a touch of sophistication to a cocktail dress, while an oversized tote can balance the proportions of a casual, oversized sweater and jeans combo.

Choose a Bag That Tells a Story:

Accessories have a story to tell. Look for bags or clutches with unique features like hand-painted designs, intricate embroidery, or personalised monograms. These details not only add character but also make your outfit more memorable.

Break Tradition with Non-Bag Alternatives:

Sometimes, the most stylish choice is unconventional. Consider alternatives like an intricately beaded evening bag, a vintage metal cigarette case, or even a silk scarf tied into a purse. Unconventional choices can add a distinctive flair to your outfit.