How Sudhanshu Rai's Memories Of Gorakhpur Shape His Upcoming Sci- Fi Thriller

"Creating stories is a process that involves a mix of observation and imagination. I draw from my experiences and surroundings, allowing the story to unfold naturally." This philosophy defines Kahanikar Sudhanshu Rai's journey as an independent filmmaker and storyteller. Rai, who has penned more than 200 stories across various genres, is also the creator of Detective Boomrah, the most popular Indian detective character in contemporary fiction.

Making his acting and directorial debut with Chaipatti, a horror-comedy that was adored by audiences for its quirky concept, he is now working on his next sci-fi thriller. In a candid interview, Rai takes us behind the scenes, offering a glimpse into his creative process, his passion for storytelling, and the deep influence of his hometown, Gorakhpur.

Although Rai's project is still under the process and should be out in early 2025, he knows how to keep his audience engaged. "Each piece of content, whether it’s a teaser, first-look posters, or stills, is crafted to build excitement and give the audience a glimpse into the film’s genre, setting, and atmosphere. It’s like piecing together a puzzle, so when they finally watch the film, everything clicks into place," he shares.

Shot in Gorakhpur, the film holds a personal importance for Rai. "Filming scenes in my hometown felt like coming home in every sense. There’s a certain comfort and peace in familiar surroundings that allows you to focus entirely on the story. The people there were incredibly supportive, which helped us capture the true spirit of the place," he says. Sharing one of the incidents from the shooting he reveals, the Ghaghra River that flows by his village had contributed significantly to his filming process. "It has a serene yet powerful presence; it feels like a silent observer, witnessing everything that happens around it. These elements aren’t just background; they breathe life into the film, adding depth to every scene," muses the storyteller.

Many scenes in the film are influenced by Rai's memories and experiences in Gorakhpur. He shared one specific idea that came to him from an old hut near his village: "It’s been abandoned for as long as I can remember. I would see it as a child, and even today, it stands unchanged — weathered but somehow timeless. One night, I imagined, what if that hut, dark and lifeless for years, suddenly lit up from within? It’s these fleeting ideas that often shape my stories, and that became the core inspiration for 'Darkghar'," he recalls.

Overcoming challenges

Rai shared his enriching experience of working with talented actors like Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his role as Krishna in Mahabharat aired on StarPlus, and Hiten Tejwani of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame, who bring years of expertise to the set. He says, "As a producer and director, there are always challenges to overcome, but having talented actors by your side makes the journey smoother. They offer unique interpretations to their roles, which enhances the storytelling. I’m grateful to have worked with such a dedicated cast."

Wearing many hats

While being a writer for a film can be strenuous, jumping into the role of an actor and director can equally be challenging. However, Rai finds this challenge as part of an evolving process. he says, his creativity is more dependent on observation, imagination, and a natural talent for storytelling. "Creating a world through words and then seeing that world come to life on screen is an incredible experience. As a writer, you visualize everything, so bringing it to life through filmmaking is very satisfying. Playing the characters I’ve created allows me to fully immerse myself in them and portray them authentically," he shares.

Creating unique content

Talking about creating a wealth of content to his credit (over 500 stories) Rai says his goal is to make the audience feel as if they are stepping into another reality, "One that is deeply familiar yet subtly unsettling. I believe that true magic occurs in moments of ambiguity."

With a mind full of ideas, Rai’s approach to storytelling is both structured and spontaneous. "I can look at any random object — a tree, a house, or even a dream — and build a story around it. Once the idea takes shape, I sit down, and the story begins to flow. I believe that's the magic of storytelling — the ideas are ready to be shared," expresses the artiste.

Suspense and Sci-Fi for Youth

With the growing popularity of more horror, sci-fi, and slasher content on OTT platforms, Rai is positive that his film will attract all kinds of audiences. “This isn’t a traditional horror movie, but it features suspenseful and eerie elements that thriller enthusiasts will appreciate. Young audiences today are drawn to sci-fi with layers of mystery, similar to Stranger Things. This film combines suspense, mystery, and sci-fi to create a unique genre-blending experience," explains the writer.

Rai’s ambition to challenge conventions of modern set-up for storytelling doesn’t stop here. He is eager to showcase villages around his birth place in future films, each with its own story and historical appeal. “Each village has a unique character, and there’s so much left to explore," says the director in conclusion.