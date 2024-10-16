How Reading Improves Children's Focus, Behavior, And Emotional Growth

The habit of reading to children can significantly improve their personality, behaviour, and perspective. Beyond supporting their academic performance, it also promotes good mental health.
Reading and Personality Development in Children
There is a well-known saying that books are a person’s best friend. Experts agree that children developing a reading habit early in life positively affects their mental, emotional, and educational growth. This habit enhances their academic abilities and shapes them into well-informed individuals. Furthermore, exposure to quality children’s literature instils positive values through stories and examples, which is vital to their personality development.
The Benefits of Reading Books
Dr Naina Tiwari, a child counsellor from New Delhi, explains that books are a source of knowledge and key to children’s mental and emotional growth. In today’s technological era, where children’s attention is drawn to screens, their ability to learn, understand, and retain information is often weakened.
Excessive screen time not only reduces children’s patience and self-control but also increases anxiety and anger, impairing their memory and cognitive abilities. Additionally, what children watch, and for how long, can affect their behaviour and emotional well-being. On the other hand, cultivating a reading habit early on brings many benefits.
Children who read regularly have improved concentration, memory, and language skills, which greatly support their academic performance. This habit also fosters discipline and self-confidence. Reading quality children’s literature not only enhances knowledge but also deepens children’s understanding of moral values, helping in their overall personality development and laying the foundation for a successful life.
Dr. Tiwari highlights some of the key benefits of reading:
Increased Knowledge: Reading expands children’s knowledge and understanding of various subjects, enhancing their thinking and comprehension skills.
Improved Language Skills: Reading enriches vocabulary and strengthens grammar, aiding in communication and academic success.
Better Concentration: Children learn to focus on longer texts, improving their mental stability and patience.
Enhanced Creativity: Stories filled with imagination stimulate creative thinking by encouraging children to visualize different characters and situations.
Problem-Solving Abilities: Through the challenges faced by story characters, children learn how to tackle real-life situations.
How to Encourage the Habit of Reading in Children?
Dr. Tiwari notes that while developing a reading habit in children may not be easy, it can be achieved through the following steps:
Set an Example: Read books in front of children. They often imitate their parents, so seeing you read will encourage their interest.
Choose Engaging Books: Select colourful, picture-filled books for young children to capture their attention and draw them to read.
Set a Routine: Establish a regular reading time, such as bedtime stories, to make reading a consistent habit.
Let Them Choose: Allow children to select their books, fostering independence and motivation to read.
Make Reading Fun: Turn reading into a fun activity by reading together, asking questions, and discussing characters to keep children engaged and interested.