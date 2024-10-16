ETV Bharat / lifestyle

How Reading Improves Children's Focus, Behavior, And Emotional Growth

Habit of reading to children can significantly improve their personality, behaviour, and perspective. ( Getty Images )

The habit of reading to children can significantly improve their personality, behaviour, and perspective. Beyond supporting their academic performance, it also promotes good mental health.

Reading and Personality Development in Children

There is a well-known saying that books are a person’s best friend. Experts agree that children developing a reading habit early in life positively affects their mental, emotional, and educational growth. This habit enhances their academic abilities and shapes them into well-informed individuals. Furthermore, exposure to quality children’s literature instils positive values through stories and examples, which is vital to their personality development.

The Benefits of Reading Books

Dr Naina Tiwari, a child counsellor from New Delhi, explains that books are a source of knowledge and key to children’s mental and emotional growth. In today’s technological era, where children’s attention is drawn to screens, their ability to learn, understand, and retain information is often weakened.

Excessive screen time not only reduces children’s patience and self-control but also increases anxiety and anger, impairing their memory and cognitive abilities. Additionally, what children watch, and for how long, can affect their behaviour and emotional well-being. On the other hand, cultivating a reading habit early on brings many benefits.

Children who read regularly have improved concentration, memory, and language skills, which greatly support their academic performance. This habit also fosters discipline and self-confidence. Reading quality children’s literature not only enhances knowledge but also deepens children’s understanding of moral values, helping in their overall personality development and laying the foundation for a successful life.

Select colourful, picture-filled books for young children to draw them to read. (Getty Images)

Dr. Tiwari highlights some of the key benefits of reading:

Increased Knowledge: Reading expands children’s knowledge and understanding of various subjects, enhancing their thinking and comprehension skills.