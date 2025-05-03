ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Laughter Day 2025: Here's Why You Should Laugh 'Dil Khol Ke'

Every year on the first Sunday of May, the world celebrates World Laughter Day. This year's celebration is on May 4. World Laughter Day is meant to show how laughter can help lower stress, lift our spirits, and bring people together. It emphasises that laughter can break down walls between us and help create a more peaceful and friendly world. As Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of Laughter Yoga Club and the pioneer of the international Laughter Yoga movement, once rightly said, “Laughter has no language, you know Japanese, French, Italian, we all laugh in the same way. So this is a great way to bring everybody together without the bias of any language.”

It started in 1998 with the primary objective of using laughing as a means of promoting a sense of unity and global solidarity. Sincere laughter has been shown to reduce stress, release tension, and enhance mental and emotional well-being on a personal level.

Laughter is the Best Medicine

Dozens of researches have proven that laughter is a powerful medicine. It brings people together in a way that promotes healthy physical and mental changes in your body. It strengthens your immune system. It improves your mood. It reduces pain. It protects you from the harmful effects of stress. And nothing works faster or more consistently to restore balance in your mind and body than laughter. Humor makes you feel good. It lightens your burden. It gives you hope. It brings you closer to others. It keeps you grounded. It keeps you alert. It helps you to release anger and forgive earlier.