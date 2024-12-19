How To Get Viral Heatless Curls Using Just A Pair Of Leggings

Social media trends are like that friend who swears they’ll “keep it casual” at brunch and then shows up in sequins. You’re skeptical of them at first, but by the end, you’re snapping photos because they work! Enter the viral leggings curls trend, where people are using a pair of leggings to achieve dreamy, no-heat curls.

Your comfy athleisure staple just got promoted to hairstylist, and the internet can’t stop raving about it. Leggings are stretchy, soft and readily available in your cupboard.

Let’s break down the tutorial.

Leggings Curls In 5 Simple Steps

1. Grab your leggings. Any pair will do, but the softer and stretchier, the better. (Your old gym leggings are perfect. Just wash them first. Your hair deserves better than yesterday’s squats.

2. Start with damp hair. Lightly spritz your hair with water or a leave-in conditioner. You want it damp, not dripping.

3. Part your hair down the middle and split it into two sections. Now place the waistband of the leggings on top of your head like a crown.

4. Take one section of your hair and start wrapping it around one leg of the leggings, like you’re twirling spaghetti on a fork. Keep adding more hair as you go down. Secure the end with a scrunchie, then repeat on the other side. You’ll look slightly ridiculous, but remember: beauty is pain, or in this case, awkward headwear.

5. Once your hair is wrapped, tie the legs of the leggings at the back of your head to keep everything in place. Go to sleep, dream of your fabulous curls, and wake up to pure magic. Undo the leggings, finger-comb your hair, and marvel at the bouncy waves.

Other Heatless Curl Hacks To Try

If leggings aren’t your style (or you don’t own a stretchy pair), the internet has a buffet of other heatless curl hacks to try:

The Robe Tie Hack: Wrap your hair around the belt of your bathrobe for loose, beachy waves. You’ll look like you’re about to sip wine and call it a “self-care evening.”

Sock Curls: Yes, actual socks. Wrap sections of your hair around clean socks, tie them at the ends, and wake up with effortless curls. It’s the trendiest thing to do with mismatched socks.

T-Shirt Method: Roll a T-shirt into a doughnut shape, place it on top of your head, and wrap your hair around it for gorgeous, voluminous curls. Who knew your laundry pile was a treasure trove of beauty hacks?

Flexi Rods: If you’re feeling fancy, grab some flexi rods. They’re specifically designed for heatless curls and won’t make you look like a leggings-draped unicorn.

Whether you’re a beauty pro or someone who still fights with a curling iron, this hack is worth a try. Worst case? Your hair smells like your favourite fabric softener. Best case? You wake up with curls that would make even a professional hairstylist jealous. So grab those leggings, roll your hair, and remember: the only thing better than great curls is the story of how you got them.