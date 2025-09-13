ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Healing The African Way: Why Drum Circles Are Becoming India’s New Wellness Movement

On a weekend evening in Mumbai or Pune, you may stumble upon a scene that feels both ancient and modern – strangers gathered in a circle, their hands hitting djembes in rhythm. The beats rise and fall, drawing hundreds of passersby until the circle grows wider. No tickets, no rehearsals, no stage, just rhythm bringing people together.

Pune-based Upendra Dhawale formed the Pune Drum Circle. He brought African tribal drumming traditions to the streets and parks of India. “Pune is the cultural capital of Maharashtra, and with the support of people, the police, and the Municipal Corporation, we have performed everywhere from gardens to street corners. We are a community that spreads love and happiness through drumming," says Dhawale.

Inclusive circles

In India, many believe that the Drum Circle was first performed in Auroville, and those who experienced it brought the tradition to their hometowns. Drum Circles bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, from seasoned musicians to novices, to share rhythm and connect with themselves. This inclusivity transcends barriers of age, background, and culture, which makes Drum Circles even more special. More than just music, Drum Circles also promote community and camaraderie. Strangers become friends and play the beats together in complete harmony. It's about living in the moment, not performing for the audience.

"You feel connected. No matter how busy you are the entire week, you look forward to playing djembe. No one cares how you play. Everyone just tries to catch the beat and play. It's fascinating and the rhythm is so meditative," says Dhawal Surana, a vegan restaurant owner in Jaipur, who has been playing djembe in drum circles for the last seven years. "I saw it first in Auroville when I lived there for four years. I missed it when I came back. Then I saw a post on Facebook about a group in the city organising Drum Circle. It was the best thing," he says.

Road to recovery

Participants in the drum circle use different percussion instruments, including djembes, dumbeks, congas, and bongos. There's no teacher or student, just a group of people, djembes, and a non-judgmental place to play your beat. This makes it an opportunity to tap into the healing power of music.