Healing The African Way: Why Drum Circles Are Becoming India’s New Wellness Movement
The collective rhythmic voice guides the music, which offers healing for the mind and a wonderful experience.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST
On a weekend evening in Mumbai or Pune, you may stumble upon a scene that feels both ancient and modern – strangers gathered in a circle, their hands hitting djembes in rhythm. The beats rise and fall, drawing hundreds of passersby until the circle grows wider. No tickets, no rehearsals, no stage, just rhythm bringing people together.
Pune-based Upendra Dhawale formed the Pune Drum Circle. He brought African tribal drumming traditions to the streets and parks of India. “Pune is the cultural capital of Maharashtra, and with the support of people, the police, and the Municipal Corporation, we have performed everywhere from gardens to street corners. We are a community that spreads love and happiness through drumming," says Dhawale.
Inclusive circles
In India, many believe that the Drum Circle was first performed in Auroville, and those who experienced it brought the tradition to their hometowns. Drum Circles bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, from seasoned musicians to novices, to share rhythm and connect with themselves. This inclusivity transcends barriers of age, background, and culture, which makes Drum Circles even more special. More than just music, Drum Circles also promote community and camaraderie. Strangers become friends and play the beats together in complete harmony. It's about living in the moment, not performing for the audience.
"You feel connected. No matter how busy you are the entire week, you look forward to playing djembe. No one cares how you play. Everyone just tries to catch the beat and play. It's fascinating and the rhythm is so meditative," says Dhawal Surana, a vegan restaurant owner in Jaipur, who has been playing djembe in drum circles for the last seven years. "I saw it first in Auroville when I lived there for four years. I missed it when I came back. Then I saw a post on Facebook about a group in the city organising Drum Circle. It was the best thing," he says.
Road to recovery
Participants in the drum circle use different percussion instruments, including djembes, dumbeks, congas, and bongos. There's no teacher or student, just a group of people, djembes, and a non-judgmental place to play your beat. This makes it an opportunity to tap into the healing power of music.
Drum circles provide more than just entertainment; their emotional benefits are remarkable. Medical professionals use drum circles for stress reduction, with drumming as a channel for personal expression and emotional release. "One benefit of drum circles in reducing stress and depression is that it gives a sense of community and connection. When individuals drum together, they create a unified rhythm that synchronises their movements and breathing. This shared experience enhances the feeling of belonging and support. It can be incredibly therapeutic," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.
Drumming as therapy
A survey done by Dr Ruth Lowry at the University of Essex in 2018, found that drumming improved the motor skills and social health of kids with behavioral and emotional challenges. A latest research notes that drumming decreases hyperactivity and inattention in teenagers with autism by helping their cognitive health, body, and attention levels. "Dumming has many psychological effects. It promotes relaxation and emotional well-being. The repetitive motion of drumming can induce a meditative state, similar to mindfulness practices. It calms the mind and reduces stress," says Lin Sigrid, an internal regression and trauma therapist in Auroville.
Therapists believe the rhythmic sound of drums can soothe the nervous system. It relaxes the mind and reduces anxiety. "It is a holistic approach to stress reduction and mental health support as it combines the therapeutic benefits of music, community, and mindfulness," says Indore-based art therapist Sudha Gupta.
Play, enjoy, repeat
Historically, drumming has been viewed as a spiritual practice. It continues even today as it promotes social and community healing. As experts say, these circles forge relationships and bond communities, promoting fairness, healing, and conflict resolution. "I have met many people through drum circles. It helps me with stress and meet new people. We connect on many levels. You just forget everything when you are playing. I feel the happiest when I am playing djembe," says Ezhil Suresh, who expressed that his divorce from his wife a few years back left him shattered, and the Drum Circle n Auroville helped him deal with it. "There are many reasons one participates in Drum Circles. One may do it just for their love for music, or may want to heal themselves from stress. There's a circle for everyone," says Rugved Arya, a regular at Mumbai's Drum Circle.
Read More: