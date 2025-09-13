ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Healing The African Way: Why Drum Circles Are Becoming India’s New Wellness Movement

The collective rhythmic voice guides the music, which offers healing for the mind and a wonderful experience.

African tribal drumming traditions have made their way to India
African tribal drumming traditions have made their way to India (Freepik)
author img

By Priyanka Chandani

Published : September 13, 2025 at 10:38 AM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

On a weekend evening in Mumbai or Pune, you may stumble upon a scene that feels both ancient and modern – strangers gathered in a circle, their hands hitting djembes in rhythm. The beats rise and fall, drawing hundreds of passersby until the circle grows wider. No tickets, no rehearsals, no stage, just rhythm bringing people together.

Pune-based Upendra Dhawale formed the Pune Drum Circle. He brought African tribal drumming traditions to the streets and parks of India. “Pune is the cultural capital of Maharashtra, and with the support of people, the police, and the Municipal Corporation, we have performed everywhere from gardens to street corners. We are a community that spreads love and happiness through drumming," says Dhawale.

Inclusive circles

In India, many believe that the Drum Circle was first performed in Auroville, and those who experienced it brought the tradition to their hometowns. Drum Circles bring together people of all ages and backgrounds, from seasoned musicians to novices, to share rhythm and connect with themselves. This inclusivity transcends barriers of age, background, and culture, which makes Drum Circles even more special. More than just music, Drum Circles also promote community and camaraderie. Strangers become friends and play the beats together in complete harmony. It's about living in the moment, not performing for the audience.

"You feel connected. No matter how busy you are the entire week, you look forward to playing djembe. No one cares how you play. Everyone just tries to catch the beat and play. It's fascinating and the rhythm is so meditative," says Dhawal Surana, a vegan restaurant owner in Jaipur, who has been playing djembe in drum circles for the last seven years. "I saw it first in Auroville when I lived there for four years. I missed it when I came back. Then I saw a post on Facebook about a group in the city organising Drum Circle. It was the best thing," he says.

Road to recovery

Participants in the drum circle use different percussion instruments, including djembes, dumbeks, congas, and bongos. There's no teacher or student, just a group of people, djembes, and a non-judgmental place to play your beat. This makes it an opportunity to tap into the healing power of music.

Drum circles provide more than just entertainment; their emotional benefits are remarkable. Medical professionals use drum circles for stress reduction, with drumming as a channel for personal expression and emotional release. "One benefit of drum circles in reducing stress and depression is that it gives a sense of community and connection. When individuals drum together, they create a unified rhythm that synchronises their movements and breathing. This shared experience enhances the feeling of belonging and support. It can be incredibly therapeutic," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

Drumming as therapy

A survey done by Dr Ruth Lowry at the University of Essex in 2018, found that drumming improved the motor skills and social health of kids with behavioral and emotional challenges. A latest research notes that drumming decreases hyperactivity and inattention in teenagers with autism by helping their cognitive health, body, and attention levels. "Dumming has many psychological effects. It promotes relaxation and emotional well-being. The repetitive motion of drumming can induce a meditative state, similar to mindfulness practices. It calms the mind and reduces stress," says Lin Sigrid, an internal regression and trauma therapist in Auroville.

Therapists believe the rhythmic sound of drums can soothe the nervous system. It relaxes the mind and reduces anxiety. "It is a holistic approach to stress reduction and mental health support as it combines the therapeutic benefits of music, community, and mindfulness," says Indore-based art therapist Sudha Gupta.

Play, enjoy, repeat

Historically, drumming has been viewed as a spiritual practice. It continues even today as it promotes social and community healing. As experts say, these circles forge relationships and bond communities, promoting fairness, healing, and conflict resolution. "I have met many people through drum circles. It helps me with stress and meet new people. We connect on many levels. You just forget everything when you are playing. I feel the happiest when I am playing djembe," says Ezhil Suresh, who expressed that his divorce from his wife a few years back left him shattered, and the Drum Circle n Auroville helped him deal with it. "There are many reasons one participates in Drum Circles. One may do it just for their love for music, or may want to heal themselves from stress. There's a circle for everyone," says Rugved Arya, a regular at Mumbai's Drum Circle.

Read More:

  1. Why Retreats Are No Longer A Luxury; The Healing Pause Everyone Needs To Recharge
  2. Shakespeare Day 2025: How Indian Theatre Is Giving New Life To The Bard’s Complex Stories
  3. World Theatre Day 2025: Women Are Leading The Feminist Theatre Movement In India And Challenging Gender Norms

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DJEMBEAFRICAN MUSICAFRICAN FOLK MUSICDRUM CIRCLE IN INDIADRUM CIRCLE FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.