Trigger warning: suicide, self-harm. If you are in distress, please seek professional help immediately.

A year back, you may not have heard of Artificial Intelligence, AI, but now you do! It was launched as a conversational interface to a large language model, allowing users to receive feedback, improve technology, and explore its capabilities for tasks such as writing, coding, and summarizing information. However, in the last two years, AI has shown up the troubles it comes with. People in moments of panic or despair are confiding in chatbots, especially teenagers. And sometimes, those systems reflect back the very thoughts that put users at risk. A case in point is 16-year-old Adam Raine from California, who committed suicide in April this year. His parents say that ChatGPT encouraged Adam to plan a "beautiful suicide" and keep it a secret from his loved ones. His family has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. The family claims that the bot engaged with their son and discussed different methods Adam could use to take his own life.

AI Turns Fatal

Adam loved basketball, Japanese anime, video games, and his friends loved him for his humour. But he was going through a rough patch. He was diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome, which made his trips to the bathroom frequent. He was also suspended from school for disciplinary reasons and was finishing the coursework from home. He started using AI to seek help for schoolwork, eventually took a Prime membership, and started discussing feeling emotionally numb and seeing no meaning in life. ChatGPT responded with empathy and support. It encouraged him to think about the things that did feel meaningful to him. But when Adam requested information about specific suicide methods, ChatGPT supplied it.

The bot repeatedly recommended that Adam tell someone about how he was feeling. At one point, when ChatGPT detected distress, it even provided mental health care numbers. Adam bypassed it and said he was requesting information for a story he was writing. This, too, was an idea given to him by ChatGPT by stating that it could provide information about suicide for "writing or world-building." Adam's parents looked through his phone for any clues and found the chat on his iPhone.

Last year, 14-year-old Sewell Setzer from Florida killed himself. The mother of a 14-year-old alleged that he became "obsessive" with a Character.AI bot that felt real to him. Her lawsuit claims inadequate guardrails and deceptive anthropomorphism. In Belgium, a man died by suicide after weeks of climate-anxiety conversation with an AI companion. This month, a 60-year-old man in the US sought advice for a salt substitute. He developed bromism, a form of poisoning that left him hallucinating, paranoid, and so out of control that doctors placed him on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Together, these cases are forcing urgent attention. A machine sounds caring, but has no duty of care. What responsibility does it bear? What guardrails do we need when the line between credible information and catastrophic misinformation has been blurred by technology?

Isolation or Support?

After the lawsuit, OpenAI said the company will make changes to ChatGPT safeguards for vulnerable people, including extra protections for those under 18 years old.

"Human-to-human connections promote healing. Chatbots can't replicate the crisis management that a clinical setting would do," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma. he adds that in moments of crisis, AI doesn't have the depth, urgency, and responsibility needed to protect a vulnerable child. "Using AI for their problems will only leave them isolated, instead of any support. At the age when the child's brain is at a developing stage, he needs real human connection, empathy, and subtle responses that AI can't provide," says Sharma.

It seems confiding in boats means confiding in tech companies that do not follow therapy-grade confidentiality. Experts say AI should be used as a bridge to care and not as a substitute.

Why “Helpful” AI Can Make Things Worse

Chatbots are trained to sound agreeable and supportive. Their objective is to be helpful and keep conversations going. In the mental-health context, that design can morph into a dangerous kind of sycophancy. It validates distortions and engages in details of self-harm. It offers procedural information instead of de-escalation and referral.

Several studies have been conducted, but they are not enough. Some studies note that chatbots inconsistently handle suicide-related prompts. They are often safe with explicit danger, but unreliable when users hint indirectly at risk. This is where vulnerable teens live - uncertainty, testing, half-spoken pain.

Other research by Stanford HAI notes that some "therapy" chatbots can fuel delusions and give dangerous advice. The American Psychological Association has urged regulators to curb chatbots that masquerade as therapists. "These systems can feel empathic yet fail basic clinical safeguards, which include assessment, triage, and accountability," says Clinical Psychologist Pranali Mehta.

Some surveys note that the higher the use of chatbots, the more loneliness. Regulations are falling behind, and this has led humans into a cruel global psychological experiment. And there's no accountability for it. Clearly, research is not enough. Some are positive and some are not. Guardrails are built, safety mechanisms are ensured, but they are not enough.

Experimenting with Humans

OpenAI creators know that the bot has an emotional attachment feature that could hurt vulnerable people. The company chose to ignore safety concerns. The new version of OpenAI is available to the public without the proper safeguards in the rush for market dominance. OpenAI's valuation increased from $86 billion to $300 billion when the latest model GPT-4 was released in May 2024.

OpenAI has confirmed in a statement that the company will add additional protections for teens. "We will also soon introduce parental controls that give parents options to gain more insight into, and shape, how their teens use ChatGPT. We are also exploring making it possible for teens (with parental oversight) to designate a trusted emergency contact," read the statement.

Tech experts argue for careful design, which can make bots a useful bridge. That's a legitimate and minimal aspiration. But bridges need weight limits, and guardrails when children are crossing them. With 700 million users world wide and an 800 billion global market, AI started as a repository of knowledge so it can make things easy for humans. Its aim was never to form emotional connections, make romantic partners, or use it as an AI therapist. In India, users are even seeking astrological advice from ChatGPT. Some users credit AI companions with getting them through the night, organising thoughts, even motivating sobriety. There is a real access crisis in mental health.

The Line Between Tool and Trap

It is tempting to reach out to AI as a confidant, which is always available, judgment-free, and responds instantly. But the very qualities – agreeableness, fluency, and availability – that make these bots feel safe are the traits that can make one obsessed with them. A teen who texts a bot at 2 AM will receive validation without any challenge, but a patient who is trying to get care from people around may get plausible-sounding nonsense. In both cases, it's about engagement and not about outcomes.

"Let AI be a calculator and not a clinician," says Dr Sumegha Soni, a psychiatrist in Mumbai. "It can give a prompt and not prescribe treatment plans. Replacing meaningful human care with endless engagement that soothes for the time being will only have harms in the long run," she adds.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to a professional or call the 24/7 Toll-Free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline KIRAN (1800-599-0019). You are not alone.