Horoscope: Strong Professional Relationships Are On The Cards For Taurus Today| Read Astrological Prediction For August 2

Astrological Predictions For August 2, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You will enjoy emotional stability and be supportive of your sweetheart. Your partner will be happy seeing the confidence in you. The day may also prove lucrative for investing in building professional relationships but it is not good for investing in real estate, commodity or stocks; so you are advised to maintain distance when it comes to speculation. It is one of those days when you have to compromise and adjust with others, in order to keep a harmonious relationship.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Your sweetheart may hold a different perspective about a particular thing and you may have to walk an extra mile to convince them. You need to handle emotional matters carefully. Eventually, you will be having a good grip on your psychological aspects. There will be major changes in your thinking about spending. You will now be more careful and conservative when it will come to spending money on routine things.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You may be very considerate and may treat your beloved in the best possible way today. You can expect lots of love and affection in return. Today, you are supposed to rely more on your luck factor. Whatever good you have done to others in the past will be reciprocated now. You may even be inspired by someone today. In tricky situations, it would help not to jump to conclusions.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your career will reach a decisive moment. You can expect a transfer, promotion or pay hike. Alongside your responsibilities will also increase. You should start focusing on the things which are actually important. Today you are not going to invest too much effort in order to earn money. You are likely to feel that such efforts are an exercise in futility. Besides, you will get the urge to spend quality time with your loved ones.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. A sweet conversation will be able to help you bond well with your sweetheart. You may even receive a good compliment. If you still remain single, it’s the time to take this opportunity to boost your relationship. It is going to be a mixed day for money matters. You may work on various calculations to do something about money matters but you won’t be able to find a sensible solution. However, your logical and analytical abilities may help you today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Differences in opinions may crop up in your relationship. It’s time to take the matters of the heart seriously. Avoid being argumentative, in order to avoid differences with the ones you love. You may need to handle the situation or learn it from your better half. Today you are going to find yourself in a much better financial state. You will be able to see your financial graph going upward. There will not be any regret about your past investments.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You may strike a perfect balance between your practical life and emotional realm. Your beloved may find this very impressive.Today, you are supposed to stay in tune with your birth sign and take financial decisions accordingly. You may handle any professional matter enthusiastically. You may even develop better professional relations. Those in public relations or in the networking field may perform well. Later you may get a reward for your actions.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. The day is likely to be a rather expensive one! You generally keep your purse-strings tight when it comes to money but today you may end up spending money for essential needs. Work-wise, you may have to pay proper attention to details, else you may miss out on an important point. Those dealing with coding and data management may come across something fishy or unusual leaving them perplexed.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Your beloved may be in a good mood and this will surely add some more charm to your day. Today you are likely to be in for some financial gains. You may receive gains through unexpected sources. This will enthuse you. Your contacts are likely to be of good use to you. It's an effortless, hassle-free day in the workplace today. You will feel responsible, and will be able to guide people through important technical issues.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Today, you are not going to look back at the past. Whatever you have gained or lost is history. You will just be focusing on the future. There will be a lot of scope of improving your financial situations. You are also likely to be pretty busy at work today. You are in a mood to seize opportunities. People's interactions are also likely to play an important role. The day is auspicious for attending important meetings and media conferences.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You will see to it that whatever you do now, gets appreciated over the years. As today your luck is in favour, you will not at all be averse to taking big or small financial risks. You will depend a bit too much on your luck today. Instead of putting in extra effort at a task, you may deal with it peacefully and steadily. You may think of changing your working style for better output.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Libra today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Pending activities at the office are likely to keep you bothered. With little more effort and with some help, you will be able to find a way to sort out things. Your love life is likely to be peaceful. You will also be inclined to partake in domestic activities much to the appreciation of your beloved. You will be a bit sad with your financial strength today but this is a passing phase. You should not be disappointed.