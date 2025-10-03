ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Recognition At Work, Emotional Needs In Love Highlight Leo's Day | Read Astrological Prediction For Oct 3

Astrological Predictions For October 3, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. A casual day on the personal front. The day focuses mainly on your work. This will eventually keep your love life detached. You may feel bored in your personal life. You will be happy once you keep in touch with your loved one. You should avoid long working hours to save energy for the next day. Do not stretch yourself beyond your own limits. While you are responsible for others, you are responsible towards yourself too, thus to maintain good health, you should do the necessary.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. A practical attitude in love life will call for some trouble. You may feel you are lost inside. However, you will get emotional support whenever you will sit with your beloved. Understanding with your sweetheart is likely to solve major problems. You will try to save your energy today. This will help you give better output at work or in any other area of life. You will be controlling your diet today, which too will help maintain good health.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. In relationship matters, you would be in no mood to argue over small matters and be more forgiving. You may be affectionate towards your partner. You are confident in keeping your romance alive and your partner is likely to feel great with you. You may not be in a good mood today. You are also likely to feel tired and agitated. All these things can lead to negative thinking and may also affect your health, if you are not careful.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your spouse may help you to release stress that you may have built during the day. However, it may not be difficult for you to manage emotional stress with your beloved by your side. Finances may be average as not much gains may be foreseen for the day. Energy levels at the workplace may compel you to keep a low profile at the workplace. Aggression may only spoil the situation so be careful with your actions and words.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You will feel tired and you may not be interested in talking with your beloved. You may expect to get emotional support from your loved one. However, you should pay attention to your lover and express with emotion. Your cooperative attitude and logical skills shall be acknowledged at work. However, you are likely to feel drained as the day indicates a lot of workload. Personal front may attract your attention. Try to avoid frozen or unhealthy food as it might affect your health adversely.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. If you have been waiting for the right time to propose to someone, today is the day as you will be able to express yourself the best. Married couples will spend a great time together. You shall feel full of new vigor and energy to start afresh today. But later, the work front might get hectic and consume a lot of energy. However, you'll be cheered up by your friends. Your returns would be better on older investments.