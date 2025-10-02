ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Healthy Dialogue And Emotional Warmth Mark A Positive Day For Pisces| Read Astrological Prediction For Oct 2

Astrological Predictions For October 2, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Today is just another busy day. You may remain hassled, sorting out problems at the office and then at home. Your bosses may allow you certain concessions, and this will ease things to some extent. You will gain valuable guidance from elderly people. In the case of love relationships, you might have to put in lots of effort. There may be a difference of opinion between you and your partner.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Today, you are likely to make wasteful expenditure. You will be more reckless, extravagant than you can afford to be. Your expenses are sure to outweigh your income. Be as tightfisted as you can. Not buying anything unnecessary or too costly can help control losses. However, good news at the workplace may uplift your mood today. A conflict at the personal front is likely to be resolved now. Sadly, health may concern you today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You are likely to be concerned about your finances, jointly held assets and property. Also, you will be a little edgy today. Even the most insignificant problems will dampen your mood. You will probably take chances in money matters. You are likely to feel tired and agitated later in the day. You will keep worrying and wondering about where your finances are going to come from. These things can lead to negativity. You are advised to maintain an optimistic approach.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Chances are that your inquisitive nature will put you in a difficult situation. Your close ones may not be too thrilled about this aspect of your nature. However, on the bright side, for those who are unmarried and in love, it's time to tie the knot. The day is neither good nor bad from a health point of view. All you need to do is stay positive and trust your abilities. Your health will also depend on your emotional barometer.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. After a long time, it seems as if the stars are aligning to bring something special for you. Call it your field day, but today, everything will go your way. Expect to get appreciated for your hard work in the office. As for the home front, you will get all the support you need from your family members. There may be a practical aspect added to your basic nature. You may tend to introspect about life in general.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Today, your ingenuity will breed ideas like rabbits. You have the healer's hands, and so shall you make right many a wrong. You shall be most understanding, and reading people's minds will do wonders for you and your beloved. You should avoid being calculative about your relationship. The older the investment is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary positions are in a mood to offer you gains through such activities today.