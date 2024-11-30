ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hornbill Festival 2024 Will Be A Grand 25-Year Celebration of Naga Heritage

As the sun rises over the hills of Nagaland this December, the air will resonate with anticipation. The annual Hornbill Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so it's poised to be the grandest edition yet. From December 1 to 10, the festival will unfold at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, approximately 12 kilometers from Kohima.

Why This Year’s Festival Is Special

This 25th-anniversary edition promises a more vibrant, inclusive, and expansive festival. With Japan, Peru and Wales as the partner countries, the event is set to foster cross-cultural exchanges. Expect international performances, art installations and food.

Additionally, the Hornbill International Film Festival will debut this year, featuring regional and international films that celebrate diverse cultures and stories.

What To Expect

Nicknamed the 'Festival of Festivals,' the fest is a convergence of all 17 tribes of Nagaland, offering visitors an immersive experience into the state's rich culture. Here’s what makes this year’s edition a must-attend:

Each day begins with captivating tribal dances, folk songs and indigenous games that highlight the traditions of Nagaland’s diverse tribes. Witness warriors adorned in traditional attire re-enacting ancient rituals, bringing alive the vibrant spirit of Naga life.

Music enthusiasts will enjoy one of India’s largest rock music contests, which attracts bands from across the country. The competition promises electrifying performances, as emerging talents battle it out to be crowned the best.

For thrill-seekers, this year includes adventure sports like archery, wrestling, and trekking trails through Nagaland’s picturesque landscapes. Don’t miss the motorcycle rally that takes riders through scenic routes, showcasing the state’s natural beauty.

Dive into Naga gastronomy with dishes prepared using organic ingredients and traditional methods. Sample smoky meats, steamed rice cakes, and zesty chutneys. Cooking demonstrations offer a glimpse into the culinary art that defines Naga kitchens.

Art lovers can explore exhibitions showcasing Naga paintings, sculptures, and handicraft. Live demonstrations by artisans provide a deeper understanding of the skill and dedication behind these creations.