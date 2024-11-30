Hornbill Festival 2024 Will Be A Grand 25-Year Celebration of Naga Heritage

As the sun rises over the hills of Nagaland this December, the air will resonate with anticipation. The annual Hornbill Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so it's poised to be the grandest edition yet. From December 1 to 10, the festival will unfold at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, approximately 12 kilometers from Kohima.
Why This Year’s Festival Is Special
This 25th-anniversary edition promises a more vibrant, inclusive, and expansive festival. With Japan, Peru and Wales as the partner countries, the event is set to foster cross-cultural exchanges. Expect international performances, art installations and food.
Additionally, the Hornbill International Film Festival will debut this year, featuring regional and international films that celebrate diverse cultures and stories.
What To Expect
Nicknamed the 'Festival of Festivals,' the fest is a convergence of all 17 tribes of Nagaland, offering visitors an immersive experience into the state's rich culture. Here’s what makes this year’s edition a must-attend:
Each day begins with captivating tribal dances, folk songs and indigenous games that highlight the traditions of Nagaland’s diverse tribes. Witness warriors adorned in traditional attire re-enacting ancient rituals, bringing alive the vibrant spirit of Naga life.
Music enthusiasts will enjoy one of India’s largest rock music contests, which attracts bands from across the country. The competition promises electrifying performances, as emerging talents battle it out to be crowned the best.
For thrill-seekers, this year includes adventure sports like archery, wrestling, and trekking trails through Nagaland’s picturesque landscapes. Don’t miss the motorcycle rally that takes riders through scenic routes, showcasing the state’s natural beauty.
Dive into Naga gastronomy with dishes prepared using organic ingredients and traditional methods. Sample smoky meats, steamed rice cakes, and zesty chutneys. Cooking demonstrations offer a glimpse into the culinary art that defines Naga kitchens.
Art lovers can explore exhibitions showcasing Naga paintings, sculptures, and handicraft. Live demonstrations by artisans provide a deeper understanding of the skill and dedication behind these creations.
As the sun sets, Kisama transforms into a night bazaar. Feast on local delicacies there. The bazaar is also a treasure trove of handcrafted jewellery, textiles, and souveniers.
Hornbill Music Festival
The 25th edition of the Toyota Hornbill Music Festival is gearing up to blow the roof off the venue with a grand lineup. Imagine the best of India’s music scene mingling with international acts. If there’s ever been a time to pack your bags and head to Kisama, this is it.
Starting December 1 at the Main Arena in Kisama, there will be performances from Indian heavyweights like Parikrama, Indus Creed, Girish and the Chronicles (GATC) and Motherjane. Add to that the fresh sounds of PXP, the soulful vibes of Samvaad, and the dynamic energy of Shreya Jain, and you’ve got yourself a musical feast. International acts include Ricardo Delgado & Estampas Del Peru (Peru), Yosuke Irie & Drum Tao (Japan) and Marie Marthia (Wales). Add to that a special performance by Aoora from South Korea, sprinkling a bit of K-pop magic onto this already stellar lineup.
What You Can’t Miss
Visit traditional tribal huts called Morungs (each unique to its tribe) to learn about their way of life, art and history.
JBL Busking Zone is a space dedicated to Naga musicians, offering soulful acoustic performances.
There will be a showcase of contemporary and traditional Naga attire, celebrating the state’s evolving fashion landscape.
The festival concludes with a spectacular display of fireworks, lighting up the skies over Kisama.
Getting There
The nearest airport is Dimapur, connected to major Indian cities. From Dimapur, hire a cab or take a bus to Kohima.
Book your stay right now as hotels and homestays fill up quickly during the festival.
Purchase tickets online via the official website or at the venue.
