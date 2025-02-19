Homegrown Festival 2025 Will Be An Adventurous Playground of Creativity And Culture

The Homegrown Festival 2025 is set to take over Mumbai this month. On February 22nd and 23rd, Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla will be transformed into a cultural and adventurous playground for a festival that celebrates community and creativity.
The festival is bringing together homegrown, South Asian and global talent to celebrate contemporary Indian culture and identity. With over 7 key streams, including Music, Fireside Panels, Film, Fashion, Technology, Art & Design, Urban Sports and Street culture, the festival promises to be a whirlwind of immersive experiences.
Art, Design And Hip Hop
The music lineup alone features over 2 stages and 20 artists from India and around the world, with headliner acts like Peter Cat Recording Co. performing for the first time in two years at a festival, Prabhdeep x Sickflip showing their one-of-its-kind music project, Yashraj, Tom VR, and Gigi FM.
Art & Design enthusiasts can immerse themselves in 6 curated exhibitions, featuring some of the most compelling voices in contemporary art. Santanu Hazarika presents "BLCK," his first solo art show at a festival. Acclaimed production designer Nimish Kotwal unveils "Sinner," a larger-than-life installation. Architect-designer Ronak Hingarh introduces "Deep Jyoti Stambh". A contemporary art exhibition showcases works by Namrata Kumar, Bhumika Mukherjee, and Vriddhi. A photography exhibition features contributions from Samrat Nagar, Indrajit Khambe, Kirti Narain, and Imdad Barbhuyan. A short film showcase, "Memories of a Project" by creators and emerging filmmakers like Shibani Mitra and Gorkey Patwal, adds a cinematic dimension to the experience.
Homegrown Summit
Homegrown Summit, brings together leading cultural and creative voices for 5 fireside chats and panel discussions spanning film, music, and homegrown brands. The panels include:
Architects of Black Warrant: A deep dive into the series with creator and director, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Thakur - starring cast, Ambieka Pandit - ep director, Ajay Jayanthi - Music Composer & Tanya Chhabra - editor
Women Behind Dabba Cartel TV show by Excel Entertainment, featuring creator Shibani Dandekar and prolific cast, Jyothika, Sai Tamhankar, and Shalini Pandey, ahead of its Feb 28 release. Moderated by Rohini Ramnathan of Radio Nasha.
Spotlight on Filmmaking: Nag Ashwin – National Award-winning director of Mahanati and Kalki 2898 AD & Arjun Varain Singh – Director of Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahaan, discussing the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.
India’s Global Sonic Shift "The New Soundscape" by Homegrown Music features: Raja Kumari – Grammy-nominated artist bringing Indian sounds to the global stage, Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee, Sacred Games) – a composer redefining Indian soundtracks Jubilee and Sacred Games. OAFF (Kabeer Kathpalia) – the producer behind the sound of Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan & Shivam Pandey – global music executive (NYC), shaping careers of Pusha-T & the late Pop Smoke.
Building Brands in a Digital-First Age panel: A powerhouse panel featuring Leeza Mangaldas – Educator & founder of Leezus, Bilal Jaleel – Director of WTF Studios, behind Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Sujata & Taniya Biswas – Co-founders of Suta, reimagining Indian sarees and Rahul Reddy – Founder of Subko Coffee, pioneering homegrown artisanal coffee culture.
For Adventure Enthusiasts
Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled debut at the festival with India’s first-ever night drifting experience in the heart of Mumbai with Bad Boi Drifts. Adding to the thrill, Germany’s Ride Further Tour brings a 40x20FT ramp for an electrifying BMX & skate showcase, featuring Olympians, international pros, and India’s top athletes. There’s speed, stunts, and a whole lot of exhilaration.
Amplifying the festival's commitment to safety, creativity, and community, Homegrown Festival 2025 also brings to you the Royal Enfield- Helmets for India, a not-for-profit Artists’ Collective dedicated towards changing mindsets regarding helmet safety and creating awareness for safe riding in India through culture and art.
Homegrown Music Hunt spotlights next-gen women musicians, giving emerging talent the stage they deserve. We also see Homegrown x Feat-Artist launching a model hunt to discover a new face, challenging stereotypes and fostering an inclusive idea of beauty.
Sibling duo and Co-Founders of Homegrown, Varsha Patra and Varun Patra, shared, “Homegrown Festival is here to break traditional festival formats, and represent the new Indian identity and contemporary culture - one that is fluid, evolving and far from binary. We’re here to celebrate authenticity and push boundaries, providing a platform for the next generation of Indian and South Asian talent.” Varun Patra added, “Every year we aim to push the limits of what’s possible in the world of creativity and culture. Homegrown Festival 2025 will be an exciting and diverse journey, where music, art, fashion, film, tech and fresh ideas come together in a truly unique way.”
Grab your tickets now for two days of straight-up unforgettable vibes.
When: February 22 and 23, 2025
Where: Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla, Mumbai