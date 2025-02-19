ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Homegrown Festival 2025 Will Be An Adventurous Playground of Creativity And Culture

The Homegrown Festival 2025 is set to take over Mumbai this month. On February 22nd and 23rd, Richardson & Cruddas in Byculla will be transformed into a cultural and adventurous playground for a festival that celebrates community and creativity.

The festival is bringing together homegrown, South Asian and global talent to celebrate contemporary Indian culture and identity. With over 7 key streams, including Music, Fireside Panels, Film, Fashion, Technology, Art & Design, Urban Sports and Street culture, the festival promises to be a whirlwind of immersive experiences.

Art, Design And Hip Hop

The music lineup alone features over 2 stages and 20 artists from India and around the world, with headliner acts like Peter Cat Recording Co. performing for the first time in two years at a festival, Prabhdeep x Sickflip showing their one-of-its-kind music project, Yashraj, Tom VR, and Gigi FM.

Art & Design enthusiasts can immerse themselves in 6 curated exhibitions, featuring some of the most compelling voices in contemporary art. Santanu Hazarika presents "BLCK," his first solo art show at a festival. Acclaimed production designer Nimish Kotwal unveils "Sinner," a larger-than-life installation. Architect-designer Ronak Hingarh introduces "Deep Jyoti Stambh". A contemporary art exhibition showcases works by Namrata Kumar, Bhumika Mukherjee, and Vriddhi. A photography exhibition features contributions from Samrat Nagar, Indrajit Khambe, Kirti Narain, and Imdad Barbhuyan. A short film showcase, "Memories of a Project" by creators and emerging filmmakers like Shibani Mitra and Gorkey Patwal, adds a cinematic dimension to the experience.

Homegrown Summit

Homegrown Summit, brings together leading cultural and creative voices for 5 fireside chats and panel discussions spanning film, music, and homegrown brands. The panels include:

Architects of Black Warrant: A deep dive into the series with creator and director, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Thakur - starring cast, Ambieka Pandit - ep director, Ajay Jayanthi - Music Composer & Tanya Chhabra - editor