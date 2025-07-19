Expert Proven Home Remedies To Prevent Hair Loss During The Monsoon

In addition to cooler temperatures and refreshing rains, the monsoon season also brings with its hair loss, scalp infections, and humidity. It's time to use easy, secure, and efficient natural solutions if you are tired of discovering hair on your pillow or in the shower drain. ETV Bharat got in touch with Dr Geeta Grewal, founder and CMD of 9 Muses Wellness Clinic to know about homemade remedies to prevent hair loss.

Massage with Coconut Oil and Curry Leaves:

Curry leaves are high in proteins and antioxidants that stop hair loss, and coconut oil provides the scalp with deep nourishment. A handful of curry leaves should be boiled in coconut oil until they turn black. Once cooled, massage the leaves into your scalp. let it sit for at least an hour or overnight.

Aloe Vera Gel for the Scalp:

Aloe Vera promotes hair growth, lessens dandruff, and calms the scalp. Directly apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp, let it sit for half an hour, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. For optimal effects, use twice a week.

Therapy with Onion Juice:

Onion juice is high in sulfur, strengthens hair roots and increases the production of collages. Using a cotton ball, apply the extracted onion juice to your scalp once in a week. Rinse after 20 to 30 minutes.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Paste made from Fenugreek (methi) Seeds:

It is well known fact that fenugreek seeds encourage healthy growth and stop hair loss. Apply two tablespoons of methi seeds to your scalp and hair after soaking them for the entire night and grinding them into a paste. Rinse after 30 to 45 minutes.

Rinse with Green Tea:

Antioxidants found in green tea encourage hair growth and guard against breakage. After shampooing your hair, use two or three bags of brewed green tea as a last rinse, allowing it to cool.

Combine Lemon Juice and Amla:

Lemon and Amla (Indian gooseberry) both help strengthen hair follicles and promote healthy scalps. Apply equal parts lemon juice and amla juice to your scalp, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then wash it off.

Honey and Yogurt Hair Mask:

As a Natural conditioner, yogurt helps stop dry hair loss. Apply a mixture of two tablespoon yogurt and one tablespoon honey to the scalp and hair and let it sit for half an hour. Rinse well with water.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Rinse with Neem Water:

Neem fights scalp infections with its antibacterial qualities. Neem leaves can be boiled in water, cooled, and used as a last rinse to keep your scalp clean and lessen hair loss caused by dandruff.

Pro Tips: