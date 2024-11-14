ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Expert Home Decor Tips To Boost Mental Health

As urbanisation accelerates and lifestyle-related health issues rise, creating spaces that prioritise well-being is no longer optional — it’s essential. A holistic approach to home design can uplift mental and emotional health, making living spaces functional and restorative. Wellness design, in general, is rooted in biophilia, sustainability, and human-centric design. It goes beyond the aesthetic appeal and functionality of buildings, emphasising the creation of environment that supports healthy lifestyle.

"This approach integrates natural elements, utilises eco-friendlymaterials, and designs spaces that enhance physical activity, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being," says Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal, Interior Designer and Founder of Resaiki interiors in Noida. She breaks down a few aspects of home decoration that can help enhance mental health.

Colour and lighting:

The choice of colours and lighting can significantly impact the ambience of a space. Soft, neutral colours for walls and furniture can create a calming and relaxing environment. Natural light regulates mood and circadian rhythms, while adjustable lighting allows flexibility in creating environments for both activity and relaxation. Designing spaces that maximise sunlight through window placement or skylights elevates the mental health of the family members.

Texture and materials:

Prioritising natural, calming textures like soft cotton or smooth wood for furnishings can evoke a sense of peace and connection with nature. Avoiding harsh, synthetic textiles and minimising the use of strong odours from paints or other materials enhance the tactile experience and contribute to a peaceful environment.