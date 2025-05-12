Small Décor Changes That Make A Big Difference In Your Home’s Energy

Think of home décor and fist thing appears to your mind is aesthetics celebrating colours, texture, and styles that reflect your personal taste. But décor is more than that as it has a lot to do with how a space feels and functions. The idea of décor has evolved in the last few years ad it as become more subtle, intricate details that can leave lasting impact. Your home is also a reflection of who you are. You may prefer more spiritually inclined space, culturally rooted, or many be a modern expression of your lifestyle, whatever it may be your sanctuary has to be a perfect space for peace. A few thoughtful changes can dramatically shift the energy of your home. These changes can make your home more calming, inviting, and vibrant. Hans Goedoen, Artist at Ajanta Atelier share a some small but impactful décor adjustments that can transform the atmosphere of your living space.

Let There Be Natural Light

Nothing can make your home energetic than sunlight. Swap your heavy curtains for sheer panels of blinds that can easily draw back. If you place a mirror opposite to windows can amplify light and open up the space. Natural light also lifts up mood and boosts mental clarity and well-being. If the natural light is not entering in your home, it may feel off. Sometimes, it can be due to furniture that's disrupting the flow of sunlight. Consider rearranging your sofas, chairs, or tables to have sunlight.

Add Colours Mostly Greens

Colours can have powerful impact on your emotions. Warm tones like terracotta and mustard promote coziness, while cooler shades like teal or lavender are calming. Throw some pillows, rugs, and even painting on a wall. Additionally, to shift the energy of your room, add plants which are more than just pretty accessories. They breath life into a room. Indoor plants like snake plant, peace lilies and pothos are low-maintenance plants and clear the air as well.

Add Personal Touches

Photos, art, and memorabilia can infuse your home with positive emotional energy. However, refrain from overwhelming the space. Curate select pieces that bring joy and meaningful story. Display different art pieces rotationally to bring newness in the home and shift the energy as well. As per Feng Shui principles, incorporate a mix of natural elements like wood, fire, earth, metal, and water, this will create a balanced environment. A wooden coffee table, bowl of stones, lamp, or small water fountain can elevate the energy. "A carefully placed statement piece, such as a sculptural chair or an artifact with personal significance, can serve as a focal point, setting the tone for the entire room," says Goedoen. "These elements contribute layers of warmth and individuality, creating environments that feel authentic and lived-in," he further adds.

Incorporate Scent and Declutter with Style

It is important that your home smells good. It adds memory and emotions. Use candles, diffusers, or incense which can subtly change how your room or living area feel. Lavender soothes, citrus energises, and sandalwood grounds, these are the natures of these scents. Choose scents that support your mood. At the same time decluttering your space is important. No matter how beautiful the object is, if it weighs down a room's energy, try and shift it. Use stylish baskets, trays, or minimalist shelves to display only the items you use or love to see them everyday.

Layer it All

Try and not rely on single overhead light as it can create harsh, flat environments. Instead, try layering your lighting with table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces. This will create depth, warmth, and flexibility in your home and improve your mood by setting an ambiance, especially in living room and bedroom. Change your curtains, cushions and even your bedding. This can affect the texture and tone of your space. use linen and cotton in warmer moths and velvets and would for cooler weather.