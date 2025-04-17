Holy Week Explained: The Meaning of Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday

By now, if you’ve been scrolling social media or glancing at calendars, you might have noticed the words Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Week floating around. All this, just before Easter weekend arrives in a riot of bunnies and chocolate eggs. But what is Holy Week really about? And why are so many people around the world sitting in silent churches, fasting, or washing each other’s feet?

If you didn’t grow up Christian or go to church on Sundays, these days might feel as distant as a Shakespearean subplot. Maundy Thursday? Sounds like something out of Downton Abbey. Good Friday? Sounds nice, but doesn’t seem like a cause for celebration if you know the basic storyline.

The Final Countdown

Holy Week is the last week of Lent, the 40-day period when Christians are meant to prepare for Easter. Lent starts with Ash Wednesday (the day where people get ash crosses on their foreheads) and includes a mix of prayer, reflection, giving things up (like chocolate, meat, or social media), and doing good.

It’s kind of like a spiritual detox. A timeout for grown-ups to think about what matters most. And Holy Week is the grand finale. It’s when the story picks up pace and gets dramatic: think betrayal, loyalty, communal meals, unjust trials, sacrifice, death, and resurrection.

Maundy Thursday Is The Night Before the End

Maundy Thursday is the night before Jesus is crucified. It's about The Last Supper. You might have seen a Leonardo da Vinci painting: Jesus at a long table with his mates, who look like they’re arguing over the bill. But this wasn’t just dinner. It was Jesus’ farewell party. Except there was no cake, just bread and wine, and a few troubling clues that things were about to go very wrong.

Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting 'The Last Supper' (Getty Images)

Here’s where it gets interesting. During this supper, Jesus does something that throws everyone off. He kneels down and washes his friends’ feet. Not something you see every day... unless you’re a nurse, or a parent with a toddler who’s just discovered mud. But in Jesus’ time, washing someone’s feet was the lowest servant’s job. By doing this, he changed ideas of power and hierarchy. It was his way of saying: Real leaders serve.

The word “Maundy” comes from the Latin word mandatum, meaning commandment. As in, “I give you a new commandment: love one another as I have loved you.” So Maundy Thursday isn’t just a church ritual. It’s a challenge: Can you love people who are messy, unreliable, maybe even the ones who hurt you? Can you forgive them? Can you forgive yourself? This is the part of the story where betrayal happens too. One of Jesus' closest disciples, Judas, leaves the dinner early, and ends up selling him out to the Romans.

Good Friday: A Tragic Day with an Optimistic Name

The next day, Jesus is arrested, tried in a rushed mockery of a trial, and sentenced to death. He’s tortured, humiliated, and then nailed to a wooden cross and left to die slowly and painfully.

An actor playing Jesus carries the cross during a Good Friday procession (Getty Images)

Not exactly “good” right? But Christians call it Good Friday because of what they believe the death represents. According to the faith, Jesus took on the weight of everyone’s mistakes (past, present, future) and offered forgiveness in return. It’s a bit like someone walking into a courtroom, hearing your list of crimes, and saying, “I’ll take the punishment so you can go free.”

Even if you don’t buy into the theological bits, you can still see the human story here: someone who stood for compassion and paid the price for it. Someone who believed in forgiveness and second chances even when surrounded by betrayal, fear, and hatred.

Good Friday is quiet. The faithful attend church services in silence. No music. No flowers. It’s a day for sitting with sorrow. Not to wallow in it but to understand it. Because only when you face the darkness can you appreciate the light that comes next.

Easter Is Coming: But First, We Wait

Of course, this all leads to Easter Sunday, which is the big joyful moment in the Christian calendar. But let’s not rush to the happy ending. That’s what Holy Week teaches us. You can’t skip ahead to hope. There is Holy Saturday in between. You have to sit with the hard stuff first: the mess, the betrayal, the loss.

Think about how we often live our own lives. We distract ourselves from pain with scrolling, shopping, eating, whatever numbs us best. But Holy Week says: stop. Be still. Sit with your sadness, your regret, your disappointment. Let it teach you something.

In the rhythm of this week, each day matters: Maundy Thursday teaches humility. Good Friday teaches sacrifice. Holy Saturday teaches patience. And Easter teaches resurrection, the idea that there’s always a way back, even from the worst possible thing.

You don’t have to believe in Jesus to see the beauty of this story. Because it’s your story too. We’ve all had Maundy Thursdays, when we tried to love people who might hurt us, when we put others first. We’ve all had Good Fridays, days when things broke, when something or someone we loved died, when hope felt impossible. And we’ve all longed for Easter mornings to start again, to find joy, to believe in new beginnings. Holy Week isn't about moral superiority or forcing you into a pew. It's a human narrative: flawed people, difficult choices, radical love, grief, waiting, and redemption in that order.

So even if you're celebrating this weekend with biryani and Netflix rather than communion and candlelight, take a few minutes to reflect. Who do you need to forgive? What burdens can you lay down? What kind of resurrection are you hoping for?