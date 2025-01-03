From Kim And Khloe K To Zendaya And Gigi Hadid, 10 Hollywood Celebs Who Turned Heads In Sarees

In a stunning blend of East meets West, the iconic saree has found its way into Hollywood's sartorial spotlight. A symbol of grace, tradition, and versatility, this six-yard wonder has captivated celebrities who are redefining global fashion standards. From red-carpet events to exclusive galas, Hollywood stars are embracing the saree, showcasing its timeless appeal while paying homage to its cultural roots. Here’s a list of Hollywood celebrities who have embraced the saree, showing their appreciation for Indian culture and the timeless appeal of this traditional attire:

Oprah Winfrey

During her visit to India in 2012, Oprah wore a beautiful orange and gold saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani at a party hosted by Parmeshwar Godrej. She paired the saree with a well-fitted blouse, often in a complementary color, which featured a traditional design with short sleeves and a modest neckline, aligning with Oprah’s refined taste. Oprah accessorized with tasteful jewelry, including statement gold earrings, a few delicate bangles, and a subtle bindi placed on her forehead for an authentic touch. Oprah’s hair was styled in soft waves or an elegant updo, and her makeup was sophisticated, featuring a radiant base, soft eyeshadow, and a neutral or berry lip color that enhanced her natural beauty.

Lady Gaga

It was back in 2011 when Lady Gaga attended an event in India where she wore a shimmering saree-inspired outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The ensemble blended Indian aesthetics with her signature avant-garde style. Lady Gaga chose a striking, bold saree in pastel featuring intricate embroidery with metallic threadwork and sequin details. The saree’s fabric was likely luxurious silk or satin, adding to its dramatic flow. She paired the saree with a modern twist on the traditional blouse, featuring a contemporary design—possibly a structured, corset-like top or a daring backless number, which played into her signature edgy fashion aesthetic. Gaga kept her accessories bold and glamorous, choosing large statement earrings, an ornate necklace, and a collection of bangles, all in metallic tones, to contrast and enhance the saree’s rich details. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in a sleek, straight look or a bold updo, and her makeup was striking, featuring dramatic eyes, bold eyeliner, and a statement red or nude lip, matching the saree's tones.

Julia Roberts

During the promotions of her movie Eat Pray Love (2010), Julia donned a saree during the film's Indian sequences and reportedly loved the grace and comfort it offered. Julia wore a rich, vibrant saree in green and blue, adorned with intricate gold embroidery. The fabric, likely silk or chiffon, gave the saree a flowing, luxurious appearance. The detailed work on the saree included delicate zari (gold thread) or beadwork, adding a touch of elegance. She paired the saree with a traditional blouse featuring a simple yet elegant design, with a high neckline and short sleeves, keeping the look understated but refined. Julia accessorized with minimal yet striking jewelry, including a pair of gold earrings and a thin bangle. She also wore a delicate bindi on her forehead, adding a culturally authentic touch to her ensemble. Julia's hair was styled in soft waves or a sleek updo, and her makeup was natural yet radiant, with glowing skin, a soft smoky eye, and a nude or pink lip that complemented the saree’s rich tones.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway (Special arrangement)

At a private event, Anne was spotted in a stunning saree during a celebration, showcasing her love for Indian fashion and culture. Anne chose a luxurious saree in a sophisticated color, a soft pastel shade or deep jewel tones like emerald green or royal blue. The saree featured intricate embroidery, possibly with gold or silver detailing, adding a touch of opulence and richness to the fabric. She paired the saree with a modern blouse, which often featured a sleek, contemporary design with a high neckline or minimalist embellishments, offering a chic contrast to the traditional saree. Anne accessorized with understated yet elegant jewelry, such as delicate drop earrings, a thin bangle, and a simple bindi, adding subtle cultural elements without overpowering the ensemble. Her hair was styled in soft waves or an elegant updo, while her makeup was fresh and dewy, with a natural look complemented by soft eye makeup and a nude or pink lip, which enhanced the graceful beauty of her saree.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi looked radiant in a traditional saree, accessorized with intricate jewelry, embracing the vibrant Indian vibe during an Indian-themed party. Naomi wore a stunning, regal saree, often in rich, bold hues such as deep red, gold, or royal blue. The saree was intricately designed with traditional embroidery or embellishments, featuring a mix of delicate threadwork, sequins, and crystals that added opulence. She paired the saree with a modern, fitted blouse, typically with a plunging neckline or backless design, staying true to her daring and bold fashion choices. Naomi accessorized with statement jewelry, including large gold earrings, a statement necklace, and a stack of bangles, creating a glamorous look that highlighted the cultural heritage of the saree. Her signature long, sleek hair was styled in a straight or softly waved look, while her makeup was bold yet elegant, with smoky eyes and a nude or red lip that complemented the saree’s tones.

Selena Gomez

For a music video and a promotional event, Selena wore a saree-inspired outfit that blended traditional Indian styles with contemporary aesthetics, making a bold fashion statement. Selena wore a vibrant, richly colored saree, often in shades like deep red or royal blue, featuring intricate gold embroidery and delicate sequin work that added a touch of luxury. The saree was draped gracefully, showcasing its fluidity and beauty. She paired the saree with a contemporary fitted blouse, often with a sleeveless design and a subtle deep neckline, providing a modern twist to the classic ensemble. Selena accessorized with elegant gold jewelry, including statement earrings and a few delicate bangles, adding just the right amount of sparkle to the look. Her hair was styled in soft waves or an elegant updo, while her makeup was flawless, featuring a dewy finish with bold eyes and a nude lip. Selena wore this stunning saree during a high-profile event in India, likely in connection with her role as a global ambassador for various causes or a special appearance for a brand partnership.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley (Getty Images)

During her Indian wedding ceremony with Arun Nayar, Elizabeth chose a pink and gold saree for one of her wedding events. Later, at launch of her jewellery collection in Indian in 2015, Elizabeth chose a luxurious gold and maroon saree that featured intricate embroidery with zari (gold thread) work, creating a striking contrast. The saree’s fabric, likely silk or chiffon, added an element of flowing sophistication to the look. She paired the saree with a classic fitted blouse, embellished with delicate beadwork and a plunging neckline, adding a contemporary touch. Elizabeth accessorized with bold statement earrings, a matching bangle, and a simple yet chic bindi, highlighting her appreciation for Indian culture. Her dark, voluminous hair was styled in soft waves, and her makeup was glam, with dramatic eyes and a bold red lip that matched the richness of her saree.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela wore a white saree, symbolizing simplicity and elegance, styled to suit her personality. She wore the traditional Indian outfit during her appearance on Bigg Boss. Pamela chose a soft pastel saree, such as baby pink or powder blue, crafted from flowing chiffon and embellished with delicate silver embroidery and beadwork, exuding timeless charm. She paired it with a modern halter-neck blouse that added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble, staying true to her bold style. Pamela accessorized with understated elegance, opting for silver jhumkas, a stack of bangles, and a dainty bindi for a culturally inspired touch. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, complementing the breezy saree, while her makeup featured a luminous base, soft pink lips, and subtle smokey eyes.

Zendaya:

Zendaya (Getty Images)

During her visit to India on April 2023 to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, Zendaya chose a regal saree in a rich jewel-toned hue, such as emerald green or deep sapphire, featuring intricate zardozi embroidery and subtle sequin work that added a touch of glamour. She paired the saree with a chic, sleeveless blouse with a high neckline, bringing a contemporary twist to the traditional attire. Zendaya kept the accessories minimal yet impactful, opting for statement earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a delicate bindi for an authentic touch. Her hair was styled in soft waves or a sleek updo, while her makeup featured a flawless base, dramatic eyeliner, and a nude lip, letting the saree take center stage.

Gigi Hadid:

Gigi Hadid wowed fans and fashion enthusiasts when she wore a stunning saree during her visit to India in 2023. She chose a custom creation by Indian designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. She opted a shimmering ivory saree adorned with intricate chikankari embroidery, a hallmark of Indian artistry, paired with a gold blouse featuring mirror embellishments. She kept it classic with statement gold jewelry, including bangles and drop earrings, perfectly complementing the outfit. She wore this look at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, celebrating Indian culture and heritage.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian (Getty Images)

Both Sisters wore sarees designed by Manish Malhotra to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai in July 2024. The stars of the unconventional reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians turned heads as they embraced the Indian drape with bold and modern flair. Kim dazzled in a radiant red ensemble, while Khloe exuded elegance in a chic, embellished gold-and-ivory saree-inspired look.

Rihanna:

The ace musician wore a pink hooded sari dress during her performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India on March 1, 2024. Rihanna chose a striking red saree with intricate gold embroidery, designed by a prominent Indian couturier. The saree featured a contemporary drape that complemented her signature edgy aesthetic. She paired it with a tailored blouse, adorned with embellishments and a plunging neckline, adding a touch of modernity. True to her iconic style, Rihanna accessorized with statement gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, bold bangles, and chandelier earrings. She completed the look with a sleek hairdo and bold makeup, featuring a red lip that matched her saree.