ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Celebrate Holi 2025 With These Vibrant Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

Holi is arriving like a riot of colours thrown across the canvas of the sky. Tomorrow, the streets will transform into a living painting, as faces become vibrant with pinks, blues, and fiery reds.

Holi is rooted in the ancient myths of love and triumph, in stories passed down like heirlooms from one generation to the next. It is the tale of Prahlad, the devout child who refused to surrender his faith, even as his tyrant father, Hiranyakashipu, sought to crush him. It is the story of Holika, the demoness whose fiery end symbolized the victory of good over evil. But more than that, Holi is when winter’s long hold finally shatters, giving way to the warmth of spring.

In Vrindavan and Barsana, Holi is the divine dance of Radha and Krishna, where colours are not just pigments but emotions flung into the wind. Across cities, Holi is the unspoken permission to let go (of grudges, of inhibitions, of yesterday’s burdens) and step into the present with abandon.

Holi Wishes for Friends and Family