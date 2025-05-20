Deepika's Pointy Boots To Kiara's T-Strap Heels: 5 Celebrity High Heel Shoes That Will Take You From Office to Afterparty

What if we told you that not all heels are modern-day torture devices? There exists a rare, elusive breed of high heels that lets you go from a Monday morning meeting to a midnight mojito without booking a physio?

Let’s take a look at five celebrity-approved heels that tick the holy trinity: chic, somewhat comfortable, and capable of surviving 12-hour marathons without leaving your feet in blisters.

1. Malaika Arora’s Black Mary Janes

If Cinderella ever got promoted to CEO, she’d probably wear these. Malaika Arora’s black Mary Jane heels are high-gloss, ultra-structured, and come with the magical element every heel wearer craves: a strong strap. These shoes mean business. The round toe gives your toes room to breathe, the strap offers security for staircases and cobblestones, and the height is that sweet spot where elegance meets functionality. It’s the sort of shoe that lets you negotiate contracts by day and dominate karaoke night by evening.

2. Deepika Padukone’s Pointy-Heeled Boots

Deepika’s boots belong in a spy thriller. They’re sleek, pointed and versatile. This is not your average winter boot. This is a statement piece with a sly heel that blends power with polish. The covered foot and ankle support keep you sturdy from 9 to 5, while the pointed toe gives an illusion of “I’m taller, and I know it.” Pair them with a blazer dress or tailored trousers and you’ve basically won the day and the night, too.

3. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Nude Strappy Heels

You know that optical trick where a shoe makes it look like your legs go on for 17 miles? These are those heels. Petite actress Nushrratt’s nude strappy pair is the heel version of a natural glow: subtle, supportive, and easy to pair with just about anything, from linen saris to midi dresses. Despite their barely-there look, these heels offer decent balance (thank the mid-height heel and the clever strap placement). Plus, nude tones blend into your skin tone, which tricks people into thinking you’re floating.

4. Kajol’s Block Heels

A moment of gratitude for block heels. Kajol’s brown pair is elegant, mature, and says, “I’m on the Parents and Teachers Association, and I’m fabulous.” The wide heel distributes weight beautifully and the warm colour adds flair to even the plainest outfit. These are the shoes you wear to work and to dinner with the in-laws, with equal poise.

5. Kiara Advani’s T-Strap Sandals

T-strap heels are like the all-rounder kid in school who’s good at math, dance, and science fairs. Kiara’s white T-straps are comfortable enough for all-day wear. The design elongates the leg while locking your foot in place, and the little shimmer ensures you’re party-ready at a moment’s notice. They work at brunches, boardrooms, and birthday parties.

How to Walk in Heels Without Stumbling

1. Posture is Everything

Imagine a string gently pulling you up from the crown of your head while your shoulders quietly remind your ears to mind their own business. Straight back, chin parallel to the floor. Good posture not only distributes your weight evenly but also makes you look like you belong in a Dior ad.

2. Heel-to-Toe Foot Placement

Many novice stiletto soldiers make the mistake of planting their entire foot down like they’re stomping grapes. Let the heel kiss the ground first, followed smoothly by the toe. It’s more of a glide than a step.

3. Take Smaller Steps

Walking in heels is a learned art (Getty Images)

Leave the Olympic strides to the running shoes. In heels, shorter steps are not just safer, they’re more elegant. Each stride should spell sophistication. The smaller the steps, the more in control you’ll feel.

4. Use the Core

This one sounds like it belongs in a Pilates class, but hear me out. Engaging your core (that band of invisible strength around your torso) gives you balance and grace. You’ll also look and feel taller, tighter, and more in control.

5. Practice on Carpet

Before attempting cobblestones, escalators, or sand, train in the safety of your home. Try your new heels while walking in hallways, or balancing on rugs. If you can survive 30 minutes walking around your apartment without grabbing the furniture, you’re ready for the outside world.

Final Tip: Even the best of us falter. Keep a few gel pads, a bandage or two, and some foot spray in your bag. You never know when glamour will come at the price of a blister.