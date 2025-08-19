Hidden Benefits Of Daily Silence; Here's Why You Should Stay Silent For 10 Minutes A Day

We live in a noisy world. There are phone-notifications, conversations, the sound of traffic, the hum of machines and what not. Besides all this, our mind is constantly chattering, bombarding us with thoughts, creating chaos and misery. Our ego is screaming – I, me, mine, agonising us. In such cacophony, even a few minutes of silence can feel like a breath of fresh air. Silence can imply being solitary, meditative and contemplative. According to AiR Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader, both science and ancient wisdom suggest that taking time for daily silence isn’t just refreshing; it’s transformational. "Whether it’s five, ten or twenty minutes a day, the simple act of being silent benefits our mental, emotional and physical well-being," says the spiritual leader.

Here are some benefits of being in silence:

Mental Clarity:

One of the most immediate benefits of silence is improved mental clarity. Right through the day, we jump from one thing to the other. This leads to fatigue, distraction and decreased productivity. "Taking some minutes a day to step away and sit in silence allows our brain to rest and recalibrate. Even short periods of quiet can boost concentration, productivity, creativity and decision-making ability," says the spiritual leader.

We don’t need to retreat to a mountain or go into a forest to be in silence (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Calms Nervous System:

Silence has a calming effect on the nervous system. He says that when we sit in silence, our heart rate slows, the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) decrease and our body becomes relaxed. "Just being quiet and still can reduce stress and anxiety, helping us feel less tired, leading to better mood control and emotional stability throughout the day," he says. Additionally, it can positively impact chronic conditions like arthritis and high blood pressure.

Makes one Aware of Thoughts:

Silence helps us to turn inward and be introspective. Without distractions, we become more aware of our thoughts and feelings. This can help us understand our motivations, habits, and emotions more deeply. It encourages mindfulness – the ability to live in the present moment – which is linked to greater overall happiness and reduced depression.

While one may think silence is only possible when we run away to a quite place, the spiritual guru says that we don’t need to retreat to a mountain or go into a forest to be in silence. "We can start with just a few minutes a day, whenever and wherever we can. We can turn off our devices, find a quiet space, and simply sit. The key is to be present and still."