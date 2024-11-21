World Heritage Week: 9 Royal Trains That Everyone Should Experience At Least Once

India's heritage trains are testimony to the country's rich railway legacy. With unique travel experiences that blend nostalgia with scenic beauty, these trains run through some of the picturesque landscapes of India. These royal trains built during colonial times not only showcase India's engineering marvels but also contribute significantly to tourism and cultural preservation. These trains continue to enchant travelers with their vintage charm and ensure that India's railway legacy is cherished for generations to come. Packed with vintage locomotives and coaches, these trains evoke the charm of a bygone era. Here’s a look at some of the most famous heritage trains in India that's everyone's dream to board.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR)

Named as UNESCO's World Heritage Site, this train is popularly known as the Toy Train. This narrow-gauge railway offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, tea gardens, and quaint hill towns. The Ghum Station, the highest railway station in India, is the last and significant attraction of its route.

Kalka-Shimla Railway

Part of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kalka-Shimla train is part of Mountain Railways of India. Famous for its 102 tunnels and 864 bridges, this narrow-gauge railway takes you through lush forests, deep valleys, and picturesque mountains. The train ride is a must for those visiting the hill station of Shimla. The train is also known as Toy Train.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR)

This meter-gauge railway uses a unique rack-and-pinion system to traverse steep gradients. It offering stunning views of the Western Ghats and tea estates between Mettupalayam to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The route is especially scenic during monsoons and the blooming season.

Palace on Wheels

Covering the route of Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Ranthambore, Delhi, and Agra, this luxury heritage train is a synonimous to opulence of royal travel from the princely era. Each coach is designed to reflect the style of different Rajput kingdoms, offering a royal experience with modern amenities.

Fairy Queen Express

Powered by the world's oldest steam locomotive, dating back to 1855, Fairy Queen Express is a heritage train that offers a journey through the plains of Rajasthan, with stops at tourist attractions like the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Matheran Hill Railway

Starting from Neral, the train stops at Matheran in Maharashtra. This narrow-gauge train takes travelers to the serene hill station of Matheran, a car-free zone. The ride offers views of the Western Ghats, dense forests, and winding pathways. The train is shut during the monsoon season.

Deccan Odyssey

Covering multiple routes between Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Goa, Deccan Odyssey is a luxury train modeled on the Palace on Wheels. It offers a luxurious journey through India's rich cultural heritage, with stops at iconic locations like Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Hampi, and Udaipur.

Kangra Valley Railway

This less-explored railway plys between Pathankot to Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. The heritage train passes through the serene Kangra Valley, offering views of the Dhauladhar range, rivers, and traditional Himalayan villages.

The Golden Chariot

Covering three states, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, this luxury train offers a mix of heritage, wildlife, and scenic beauty. It covers UNESCO heritage sites like Hampi and Mysore Palace, along with natural wonders like Bandipur National Park.