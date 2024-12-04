ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Healthy Habits for Curly Girlies, Love Your Curls Like The Queen You Are

Stick to healthy hair habits and your curls will love you for life ( Freepik )

If you’ve been trying to figure out why your curls look more “explosion in a haystack” than “carefree goddess,” it’s not your fault. Curly hair comes with its own instruction manual. Unfortunately, nobody bothered to print it.

Here are five habits that will turn your unruly mop into a masterpiece.

1. Condition Like Your Life Depends On It

Conditioning isn’t optional for curly-haired people, it's essential. ” Your curls are a bunch of drama queens, and without moisture, they’ll throw a tantrum. Says Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D. Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, “Curly hair craves moisture and conditioning after every shampoo helps keep frizz under control and locks in hydration. Hollywood actress Zendaya sure knows the importance of a good conditioner tailored for curls. Check out her simple post-wash routine.

Look for conditioners with ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and hyaluronic acid. For the love of all that is good, don’t skimp on the conditioner thinking you’re “saving money.” Skimp on coffee or overpriced salads instead.

2. Oil Your Hair Like It Owes You Rent

Weekly oiling isn’t just an old wives’ tale, it’s science. “Oiling your hair nourishes it, reduces dryness, and protects your ends from frizz,” says Dr. Shukla. Think of it as giving your hair a snack when it’s hangry (hungry+angry).