Super Healthy Drinks To Power Your Day And They Aren't Plain Water

Think of hydration, and water tops the list. But staying hydration isn't only about sipping water. There are several other drinks that can replenish fluids, electrolytes, and essential nutrients in the body. Hydration plays a vital role in maintaining overall health, as every organ including brain, gut, heart, and kidneys depends on it to function efficiently. While the brain needs fluids to stay alert and focused, the heart relied on hydration to circulate blood smoothly. The kidneys filter out waste more effectively when fluid intake is adequate, and even skin health improves with good hydration. The fluid is lost daily through sweat, breathing, and urination, compensating it with a variety of hydrating drinks is crucial to keep the body energised, balanced, and functioning. And adding these drinks can make hydration more fun. These drinks also add vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, probiotics, and protein to your diet.

Green Tea:

It has been used medicinally for thousands of years. It contains polyphenols, which is a powerful antioxidant that may help prevent cell damage and inflammation. It has also shown to lower the risk of health issues like heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and diabetes. Note that sweetened green tea can add sugar in your die, hence consuming too many added sugar can increase the task of health issues.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice helps lower blood pressure

Healthy and delicious, Pomegranate juice helps lower blood pressure. Several studies have found that pomegranate juice has health benefits. Research found that pomegranate juice helps reduce inflammation and manage diabetes. You can add amla (Indian gooseberry) and mint for added taste and health benefits.

Fruit Smoothie

Smoothies are an easy way to eat more fruits and vegetables

Smoothies are an easy way to eat more fruits and vegetables. You can load them with greens, fruits, protein, nuts, seeds, and dairy. Smoothies are rich in fiber unlike juices. Fiber in smoothies can help lower cholesterol, prevent constipation, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and keep you full for a long time. Additionally, it also helps prevent blood sugar spike, which makes it more diabetes-friendly than juice.

Coconut Water

The electrolytes found in coconut water help compensate the electrolytes lost when you sweat

The natural sports drink, coconut water contains electrolytes like potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium. Electrolytes help support your muscles and nerves, which keep the heart rate and blood pressure in control, and also help balance the amount of water in the body. The electrolytes found in coconut water help compensate the electrolytes lost when you sweat. Potassium in coconut water, on the other hand, helps reduce blood pressure.

Beet Juice

Beet juice is also rich in nitrate, which gets converted to nitric oxide after you drink it

A healthy source of iron and hemoglobin, beet juice is high in antioxidants, which also give beat juice its bright red colour. These compounds help neutralise harmful free radicals that damage cells in the body. Beet juice is also rich in nitrate, which gets converted to nitric oxide after you drink it. It also helps improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Herbal Tea

Each type of tea has different flavours and health benefits

Free from caffeine and full of nutrients, herbal teas have antioxidants that keep your cells healthy and help prevent cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. Each type of tea has different flavours and health benefits. While ginger tea may help manage nausea, hibiscus tea can help lower blood pressure.