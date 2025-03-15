Cooling, Nourishing and Wholesome Millet Recipes For Summer

In the heat of summer, when appetites shrink and digestion slows, what we eat matters more than ever. Enter millets: these ancient grains have been quietly sustaining civilizations for centuries. Once the backbone of traditional Indian diets, millets are making a well-deserved comeback.
Why Are Millets Ideal For Summer?
Millets like ragi (finger millet), bajra (pearl millet), jowar (sorghum) and foxtail millet (kangani) are not just great alternatives to wheat and rice: they are naturally gluten-free, packed with protein, and easy to digest, making them ideal for summer. These grains help maintain hydration, regulate blood sugar levels, and keep the body light yet energized, perfect for the long, sun-drenched days ahead.
Unlike refined grains, millets are slow digesting, meaning they keep you full longer and prevent energy crashes in the midday heat. They are also rich in antioxidants and minerals like iron, magnesium, and calcium, helping replenish lost nutrients due to excessive sweating. Whether you steam them into soft idlis, roll them into rustic rotis, or transform them into a delightful halwa, millets offer a perfect blend of tradition, nutrition and taste.
Here are some delicious millet-based recipes to keep you cool, nourished and satisfied this summer.
1. Ragi Idli
These light yet filling idlis are easy on the stomach, making them the perfect breakfast to start a hot summer day. Known for being high in calcium and iron, ragi helps keep bones strong and prevents fatigue, making it an excellent choice for summer mornings.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi flour
- 1 cup idli rice
- ½ cup urad dal (black gram)
- ¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- Salt to taste
How to Make It:
Soak the idli rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds separately for 4-5 hours. Grind them into a smooth batter and mix in the ragi flour. Add salt. Let the batter ferment overnight. Pour the batter into idli molds and steam for 10-12 minutes until soft and fluffy. Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambhar.
2. Bajra Roti
Bajra is known for its high fibre and cooling properties, making it perfect for summer meals. Bajra Rotis are light, nourishing, and help regulate body temperature, especially when paired with curd or pickles.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup bajra flour
- Warm water (as needed)
- A pinch of salt
How to Make It:
Knead the bajra flour with warm water to form a soft dough. Divide into small balls and roll them into rotis. Cook on a hot tawa until brown spots appear. Serve hot with fresh yoghurt and pickles. Bajra is great for digestion and keeps the stomach cool, making this roti an excellent summer lunch option.
3. Ragi Dosa
If you love dosas but want a healthier, gluten-free version, try Ragi Dosa. This light and crunchy dosa is a fantastic way to beat the summer heat while keeping your meal rich in fibre and iron, and is incredibly cooling for the body.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi flour
- ½ cup urad dal
- ¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds
- Salt to taste
How to Make It:
Soak urad dal and fenugreek seeds for 4-5 hours, then grind into a batter. Mix in the ragi flour and let it ferment overnight. Heat a tawa (griddle), pour a ladleful of batter, and spread it thin in a circular motion. Drizzle a little oil and cook until crispy. Serve hot with tomato chutney or sambar.
4. Jowar Halwa
Want a healthy dessert? This light halwa is a guilt-free way to enjoy something sweet. It’s rich in antioxidants, easy to digest, and a great energy booster.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup jowar flour
- 2 tablespoons ghee
- ½ cup jaggery (grated)
- 1 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- Handful of cashews and raisins
- Saffron food colouring (optional)
How to Make It:
Heat ghee in a pan, fry the cashews and raisins, then set aside. In the same pan, roast the jowar flour until golden and aromatic. Gradually add milk, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add jaggery, cardamom powder and edible food colouring. Mix well. Garnish with fried nuts and serve warm.
