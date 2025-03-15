ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Cooling, Nourishing and Wholesome Millet Recipes For Summer

In the heat of summer, when appetites shrink and digestion slows, what we eat matters more than ever. Enter millets: these ancient grains have been quietly sustaining civilizations for centuries. Once the backbone of traditional Indian diets, millets are making a well-deserved comeback.

Why Are Millets Ideal For Summer?

Millets like ragi (finger millet), bajra (pearl millet), jowar (sorghum) and foxtail millet (kangani) are not just great alternatives to wheat and rice: they are naturally gluten-free, packed with protein, and easy to digest, making them ideal for summer. These grains help maintain hydration, regulate blood sugar levels, and keep the body light yet energized, perfect for the long, sun-drenched days ahead.

Unlike refined grains, millets are slow digesting, meaning they keep you full longer and prevent energy crashes in the midday heat. They are also rich in antioxidants and minerals like iron, magnesium, and calcium, helping replenish lost nutrients due to excessive sweating. Whether you steam them into soft idlis, roll them into rustic rotis, or transform them into a delightful halwa, millets offer a perfect blend of tradition, nutrition and taste.

Here are some delicious millet-based recipes to keep you cool, nourished and satisfied this summer.

1. Ragi Idli

These light yet filling idlis are easy on the stomach, making them the perfect breakfast to start a hot summer day. Known for being high in calcium and iron, ragi helps keep bones strong and prevents fatigue, making it an excellent choice for summer mornings.

Ragi idli (Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

1 cup idli rice

½ cup urad dal (black gram)

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

Salt to taste

How to Make It:

Soak the idli rice, urad dal, and fenugreek seeds separately for 4-5 hours. Grind them into a smooth batter and mix in the ragi flour. Add salt. Let the batter ferment overnight. Pour the batter into idli molds and steam for 10-12 minutes until soft and fluffy. Serve hot with coconut chutney or sambhar.

2. Bajra Roti