Health And Wellness Habits That Indian Students Studying Abroad Can Benefit From

Studying abroad is not only about education. It is about learning how to live independently and adapt to an unfamiliar environment. All the while, students often begin to develop new wellness habits that are both new and sustainable and consequently set themselves up for building a healthier life in the future. According to Ritika Gupta, CEO & Counsellor, AAera Consultants, who counsels several students who move to foreign countries to pursue higher education, building certain habits in the first year ensures a positive experience throughout the university years.

1. Mindful Commuting

Taking the time to walk or cycle, or even using e-scooters to go to class, means the travel is intentional and becomes built-in exercise, making students active without effort.

2. Meal Prepping & Community Cooking

“Batch meals to save money and eat better have become the rational way for many students studying abroad,” says Gupta. This adds another layer of wellness by eating better, as well as possibly spending time with friends and community.

3. Digital Detox Hours

Due to increased awareness of mental health challenges, many students studying abroad are actively earmarking intervals where they are demanding their peer groups engage in valuable screen-free time. This allows processing and creates more solid device breaks that boost attention and awareness and promote non-digital interaction.

4. Embracing Outdoor Therapy

Living in a country such as Canada, New Zealand, or Australia, students not only take the opportunity to study away but also appreciate the time spent outdoors. Many students will hike, camp or pick up sports activities to spend more time in nature.

5. Rituals For Sleep Hygiene

Students understand that screen time late at night reduces productivity. Many are now reluctant to engage in daily habits such as drinking tea, meditating, or cutting down on blue light at sleep time.

6. Sustainable Living Behaviours

“When we live in environmentally injected societies, we develop behaviours like recycling education, public transport education, and environmentally conscious product decisions,” says Gupta. All these habits of sustainable living serve as a gain for physical and mental well-being.

7. Journaling and Gratitude Practice

The activity of writing journaling reflections about what you are grateful for is also several international students are doing to help process their homesickness, anxiety, and help maintain a positive mindset.

The habits and activities associated with wellness thinking illustrate how students rendered habits creatively when studying abroad. Everything from learning to maintain independence while practising self-care to developing constructs for personal resilience, mindfulness, and healthier living habits, international students advance different knowledge bases.