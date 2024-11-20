5 Benefits Of Drinking Cocoa After A Meal

A warm cup of cocoa is more than just a comforting treat — it’s a nutrient-packed beverage that comes with a range of health benefits. Whether enjoyed after a hearty dinner or a light lunch, cocoa can support digestion, improve mood, and promote overall wellness. A post-meal cocoa drink isn’t just a delightful indulgence; it’s a beverage with numerous health advantages. So, why not swap your usual coffee or tea for a cup of cocoa after your next meal? Your body and mind will thank you! Clinical Dietician Pooja Batra shares five reasons to include cocoa in your post-meal routine.

Boosts digestion

Cocoa contains compounds like theobromine, which can relax the digestive muscles and aid in digestion. The high levels of dietary fiber in cocoa powder also help regulate bowel movements, reducing the risk of bloating and discomfort after eating.

Rich in antioxidants

Cocoa is one of the richest sources of flavonoids, powerful antioxidants that combat free radicals in the body. Consuming cocoa after a meal can help neutralise the oxidative stress caused by heavy or processed foods, keeping your cells healthy.

Enhances mood and reduces stress

Cocoa is a natural mood booster, thanks to its ability to stimulate the production of serotonin and endorphins in the brain. After a meal, especially a large one, a cup of cocoa can provide a sense of relaxation and happiness, making it the perfect way to wind down.

Supports heart health

Drinking cocoa can improve blood flow by increasing nitric oxide levels in the body. This supports cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure and improving circulation, particularly beneficial after meals high in fats or carbohydrates.

Promotes better sleep

If your meal is in the evening, cocoa can help you sleep better. The magnesium in cocoa has calming properties that relax the body and mind, promoting restful sleep. Opt for a non-sugary version to maximize these benefits without the risk of a sugar spike.