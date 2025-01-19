ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Haryana Devotee Takes Holy Dip With 42-Kg Shiva Idol

Kavi Harsana, a poet and the administrative head of a large health facility, carried the idol for 10 kilometres on his shoulder to the confluence.

Kavi Harsana carries the idol of Lord Shiva to the confluence
Kavi Harsana carries the idol of Lord Shiva to the confluence (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Prayagraj: A Hariyanvi devotee has taken everyone aback by taking at the confluence of the holy with a seven-foot Shiva idol weighing 42 kg.

Kavi Harsana, the devotee who is a poet and the administrative head of a large health facility in Haryana, carried the idol for 10 kilometres on his shoulder to the confluence, leaving other pilgrims bemused.

In 2010, Harsana started the Kavaad Yatra in the month of Sawan to fulfil his desire when the idea of making the idol came to his mind. Subsequently, he got it made of hard plastic.

"Every year in Sawan, I take out the Kaavad Yatra of Lord Bholenath and bath it the Ganges. This time it was the grand festival of Kumbh, so I took Lord Bholenath to Prayagraj for the holy bath. Along with Vasuki Nath temple, I visited the Lathe Hanuman temple and the arenas of saints and sages," Harsana told ETV Bharat.

Harsana said he aims to deviate today's youth from the path of drugs in the name of Lord Shiva. Drug addiction is a social menace and youths are easily falling prey to it. His videos and photos on drug awareness have counted views in millions.

"I am working as an admin in a heart hospital. The owner of the hospital is also a devotee of Lord Shiva and never stops me from my devotion. Whenever I have to organise such an event or take a pledge, he supports me and grants leave," Harsana said.

Also Read:

  1. IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh Responds To Guru's Allegations, His Break From Juna Akhara, What Next?
  2. Maha Kumbh 2025: Idol Akin To Ayodhya Ram Temple Installed At VHP Camp In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: A Hariyanvi devotee has taken everyone aback by taking at the confluence of the holy with a seven-foot Shiva idol weighing 42 kg.

Kavi Harsana, the devotee who is a poet and the administrative head of a large health facility in Haryana, carried the idol for 10 kilometres on his shoulder to the confluence, leaving other pilgrims bemused.

In 2010, Harsana started the Kavaad Yatra in the month of Sawan to fulfil his desire when the idea of making the idol came to his mind. Subsequently, he got it made of hard plastic.

"Every year in Sawan, I take out the Kaavad Yatra of Lord Bholenath and bath it the Ganges. This time it was the grand festival of Kumbh, so I took Lord Bholenath to Prayagraj for the holy bath. Along with Vasuki Nath temple, I visited the Lathe Hanuman temple and the arenas of saints and sages," Harsana told ETV Bharat.

Harsana said he aims to deviate today's youth from the path of drugs in the name of Lord Shiva. Drug addiction is a social menace and youths are easily falling prey to it. His videos and photos on drug awareness have counted views in millions.

"I am working as an admin in a heart hospital. The owner of the hospital is also a devotee of Lord Shiva and never stops me from my devotion. Whenever I have to organise such an event or take a pledge, he supports me and grants leave," Harsana said.

Also Read:

  1. IITian Turned Baba Abhay Singh Responds To Guru's Allegations, His Break From Juna Akhara, What Next?
  2. Maha Kumbh 2025: Idol Akin To Ayodhya Ram Temple Installed At VHP Camp In Prayagraj

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONFLUENCELORD SHIVASHAHI SNANKAVAAD YATRAMAHA KUMBH MELA 2025MAHA KUMBH 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.