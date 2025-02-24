Hardik Pandya To Jr NTR: Male Celebrities and Their Jaw-Dropping Luxury Swiss Watch Collections

Cricket fans were on the edge of their seats during the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan match at the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. But while the on-field action was gripping, something else grabbed the audience’s attention: Hardik Pandya’s wrist. The all-rounder sent Babar Azam packing with a fiery delivery, but it was his ultra-luxurious Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon that truly stole the show.

Valued at an eye-watering $800,000 (₹6.93 crores), this rare timepiece is one of only 50 ever made. Pandya's watch boasts a Carbon TPT unibody baseplate, a design inspired by racing car chassis that enhances its rigidity and shock resistance. Known for his extravagant taste, Pandya is no stranger to high-end watches, but this one set a new benchmark for flaunting opulence on the field.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya wore his Richard Mille watch on field (ANI Photo)

Why Is A Swiss Watch The Ultimate Status Symbol?

For centuries, Swiss watches have been synonymous with prestige. Unlike other luxury items that fade with trends, a finely crafted Swiss timepiece remains timeless. Whether it’s a Rolex Daytona, a Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar, or a Richard Mille Tourbillon, these watches represent exquisite craftsmanship and innovation. Swiss watchmakers spend years perfecting every detail, from the movement of the hands to the intricate engravings on the dial.

Luxury watch brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega and Tissot continue to dominate celebrity wardrobes across the world. They are investments, heirlooms, and status symbols that scream success.

Watches Are Most-Wanted Male Accessories

A luxury watch is one of the few men's fashion accessories that makes a bold statement. While a well-tailored suit might tell you a man is successful, his watch reveals how successful he is. It’s a way to exude power and sophistication... whether he’s walking the red carpet or leading a team on the cricket field.

From athletes to actors, many Indian celebrities understand this unspoken rule. Their Swiss watch collections are carefully curated and often worth more than luxury cars. Let’s take a closer look at some of India’s biggest Swiss watch collectors.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya’s love for high-end horology is well-documented. Apart from his Richard Mille RM 27-02, the cricketer owns several other timepieces that most collectors can only dream of. His collection includes a row of watches from the Patek Philippe Nautilus collection, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, and multiple Rolex Daytona models. His bold, extravagant taste in watches mirrors his on-field personality: flashy, fearless, and elite.

Jr NTR

One of the biggest names in Tollywood, Jr NTR has a Swiss watch collection that rivals international stars. His Richard Mille- RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail is valued at ₹7.47 crores, making it one of the most expensive timepieces owned by an Indian celebrity. It is modelled after the McLaren Speedtail, the fastest road-going car ever produced by the brand.

He also owns a Richard Mille Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren – RM 11-03 priced at ₹4.15 crore while his Patek Philippe Grand Complications costs a cool ₹2,46,94,990. His MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO Titanium, costing ₹1.66 crores draws inspiration from the world of architectural engineering. Other watches in his collection include Patek Philippe Nautilus Flyback Chronograph Travel Time, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore, and the Bulgari Gérald Genta Octo Bi-Retro that marries the bold design legacy of watchmaker Gérald Genta and the technical expertise of Bulgari.

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s biggest superstar has a collection that’s as iconic as his career. SRK’s love for watches is well-known, with his prized possession being an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak (a stunning blue ceramic masterpiece valued at nearly ₹4.98 crores). When Shah Rukh entered Salman Khan’s 57th birthday party in December 2022, all eyes were on his white gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1G that costs a cool ₹1.37 crore.

As a longtime TAG Heuer ambassador, he has also sported various limited-edition timepieces from the brand over the years. Most notable in his collection is the TAG Heuer Monaco Sixty-Nine CW9111 which has his signature engraved on the digital side, and is priced at ₹3 crores. Whether he’s at a movie premiere or an IPL match, SRK ensures his watch is just as charismatic as he is.

Salman Khan

If there’s one Bollywood star who never shies away from flaunting luxury, it’s Salman Khan. The actor’s watch game reached stratospheric levels when he was spotted wearing a Jacob & Co. Billionaire III (a timepiece adorned with 656 emerald-cut diamonds totalling 129 carats), valued at ₹41.5 crores.

Virat Kohli

One phrase to describe the charismatic cricketer's watch collection is jaw-dropping. Kohli loves his Rolexes. His Rolex Submariner 126610LV is affectionately called "Kermit" or "Starbucks" by watch lovers. The timepiece boasts a cerachrom bezel insert made of green ceramic and a black dial with large luminescent hour markers. Virat also owns the black dial Rolex Daytona 116500LN, and the green dial Daytona 116508, which is famous as the 'Daytona with the John Mayer dial.' The story goes that American rock singer John Mayer showcased his watch collection during an interview, and called this model his most prized possession. From that moment on, this model earned nicknames like 'John Mayer Daytona' or 'Daytona with the John Mayer dial.'

Virat Kohli is also seen flaunting his Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Platinum, and a Rolex Daytona 116595RBOW (worth ₹4.7 crores). Kohli's Cartier de Santos watch has interchangeable straps, featuring a steel bracelet equipped with the SmartLink adjustment system and a green strap with an interchangeable steel folding buckle.

Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma wore the rare ultra-luxurious Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch while lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. The timepiece is reportedly priced at ₹1.5 crores. He is often spotted wearing Hublot timepieces, thanks to his association with the brand. Whether it’s the Big Bang Unico or the Classic Fusion Chronograph, Sharma’s collection leans towards understated elegance.

Hardik Pandya flexing his Richard Mille on the cricket field, Virat Kohli sporting a rare Rolex, and Salman Khan casually wearing a watch worth more than a mansion, all prove one thing: luxury Swiss watches are the ultimate power move.