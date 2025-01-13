ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Happy Pongal 2025: Messages And Wishes For Prosperity And Joy On The Festival

As the calendar turns to January, Tamil Nadu comes alive with the vibrant and joyous celebration of Pongal. This four-day harvest festival is observed with immense fervour and devotion by our Tamil brothers and sisters.

The Meaning of Pongal

Pongal is celebrated from January 14th to 17th. It marks the sun’s transition into the Makara Rashi (Capricorn) and the beginning of the sun’s northward journey (Uttarayanam). This celestial event is considered highly auspicious, symbolizing the end of winter and the start of the harvest season.

The word “Pongal” means “to boil over” in Tamil. At its core, the festival is a farmer’s thanksgiving to Surya (the Sun God) and nature for a bountiful harvest.

Four Days of Pongal

Pongal unfolds over four days, each with its unique rituals and significance:

1. Bhogi Pongal

The first day, Bhogi, is dedicated to Lord Indra (the god of rain). People clean their homes and discard old items in a symbolic gesture of renewal. Bonfires are lit to burn these items, signifying the triumph of new beginnings over the past.

2. Thai Pongal

The second day is the main festival. Families prepare the traditional sweet dish Pongal, made by boiling freshly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk in a clay pot. As the pot overflows, it symbolizes prosperity. The dish is offered to the Sun God, accompanied by prayers for blessings and abundance.

3. Mattu Pongal

The third day honours cattle (the unsung heroes of agriculture). Cows and bulls are bathed, adorned with garlands and worshipped. In rural areas, bull-taming events (known as Jallikattu) are a highlight of the day.