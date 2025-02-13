Happy Galentine's Day 2025: Girl Besties In Pop Culture That Set Friendship Goals

Romantic relationships get way too much credit. Sure, a boyfriend is great, but even better is a best friend who knows your coffee order, will fight strangers for you, and won’t judge you for texting her at 2 am. While romance stories dominate screens, the true masterpieces of storytelling often centre around friendship.

Galentine's Day 2025

Before we dive into female friendships in pop culture, let’s take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of Galentine’s Day. Coined by Leslie Knope from the show Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day on February 13th is dedicated to honouring female friendships because your best friends deserve just as much love (if not more) than any romantic partner.

Parks And Recreation is where it all started (Meme from Parks And Recreation)

Galentine's Day is a time for brunches, inside jokes, and reminding your BFFs that they’re the peanut butter to your jelly, the Monica to your Rachel, and the Poo to your Anjali.

Romantic relationships may come and go, but these friendships prove that a best friend is forever. They are the ones who listen to your dramatic retelling of a minor inconvenience like it’s a courtroom drama, who know exactly when to send you a GIF that perfectly encapsulates your mood, and who will always, always support your slightly irrational life decisions.

1. Poo and Anjali

Poo and Anjali’s friendship in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one for the ages. Poo, the reigning queen of sass, and Anjali, the queen of heartfelt emotion, perfectly balance each other out. One delivers cutting-edge fashion statements and iconic one-liners, while the other grounds their friendship with warmth and wisdom. Their bond is the kind that survives dramatic Karan Johar-level family feuds and remains intact through every possible outfit change.

Poo and Anjali are poles apart in personality but tightknit (Still from KKKG)

2. Rachel, Monica and Phoebe

This trio gives us everything: laughter, emotional support, and the kind of inside jokes that last a lifetime. Monica’s Type-A tendencies, Rachel’s fashionista energy, and Phoebe’s delightful weirdness balance each other perfectly. Whether they’re hanging out at Central Perk coffee shop or surviving chaotic Thanksgiving dinners, their bond is proof that sometimes, your chosen family is the best family.

3. Rani and Vijaylakshmi

Friendship comes in many forms, including the ones you find in the middle of a self-discovery trip in Paris. Rani is fresh from heartbreak, and meets the wildly carefree Vijaylakshmi, who becomes her ultimate cheerleader. Their dynamic is proof that sometimes, the best friendships are the ones that arrive unannounced but change your life forever.

Rani met Vijayalakshmi at just the right time in Queen (ETV Bharat)

4. Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen

Few friendships are as complicated yet iconic as Blair and Serena’s in original teen drama Gossip Girl. They fight, they reconcile, they scheme, and through it all, they remain each other’s constants in the wild world of the Upper East Side. Whether they’re covering up scandals or just sitting in their favourite café judging the world, their friendship is the definition of ‘can’t live with you, can’t live without you.’

Blair and Serena have a love-hate kind of friendship (Still from Gossip Girl)

5. Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins

Leslie and Ann from the show Parks And Recreation (which itself is responsible for coming up with Galentine's Day) are the pinnacle of support and affectionate over-complimenting. Leslie showers Ann with praise at every opportunity (“You beautiful, tropical fish!”), proving that real friends hype you up like your personal PR team. They’re the type of duo that would send each other emergency ‘Are you okay?’ texts if one of them didn’t reply to a meme within five minutes.

Leslie and Ann have a telepathic understanding (Meme from Parks And Recreation)

6. Meredith and Cristina

“You’re my person.” Enough said. If your bestie hasn’t referred to you as ‘their person’ at least once, are they even your bestie? Meredith and Cristina in Grey's Anatomy give us the definition of ride-or-die friendship. If one of them had to bury a body at 3 am, the other would bring the shovel, no questions asked.

Meredith and Cristina are there for each other in the chaotic zone that is a hospital (Still from Grey's Anatomy)

7. Jasmine, Bharti and Divya

Who says female friendships in Bollywood can’t be both glamorous and badass? Glamorous air hostesses Jasmine, Bharti, and Divya (essayed by Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon) from action-comedy Crew redefine squad goals as they navigate high-stakes drama, hustle their way to success, and do it all with killer style. Their friendship is built on shared ambition, loyalty, and just the right amount of mischief. Sometimes, your best support system is the one that helps you break the rules and rewrite your own story.

Jasmine, Bharti and Divya pulled off a heist together (Still from the film Crew)

8. Romy and Michele

No list of legendary female friendships would be complete without these two from classic Hollywood comedy, Romy And Michele's High School Reunion. They teach us the golden rule of best-friendship: if you’re going to lie at your high school reunion, at least make it an amazing lie. They’re goofy, supportive, and completely open about their quirks. Life is better when you’re weird together.

So this Galentine’s Day, raise a toast to your best friend. Send them a ridiculous meme, plan a movie night, or remind them that they are (and always will be) your “person”.