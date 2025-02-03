ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Happy Basant Panchami 2025: Traditional And Sweet Messages To Share With Family And Friends

Once a year, as winter’s fingers loosen their grip, India dons a robe of sunburst yellow and steps into the festival of Basant Panchami. It is a day marking the arrival of Spring, when children whisper invocations to Saraswati (the goddess of wisdom and music).

Also called Vasant Panchami in many parts of India, this festival stitched into the subcontinent’s cultural fabric holds different meanings for different people. For the devout, it is a day of prayers and offerings at Saraswati temples. For poets, musicians, and scholars, it is an acknowledgment of inspiration’s divine source. And for kite-flyers, it is a battle of the winds.

Legend says that in the beginning, the world was shrouded in silence. Then, with a flick of her veena, Saraswati filled the void with melody and meaning. Her four hands carry wisdom, rhythm, intellect, and discipline: the four pillars upon which creativity rests. On Basant Panchami, devotees wear yellow (the colour of clarity and prosperity) and seek her blessings.

But Saraswati’s tale is not hers alone. Across regions, Basant Panchami intertwines with folklore: some say it commemorates Kalidasa, the poet who found his voice through divine intervention. Others recall Kama (the god of love) whose arrival heralds spring’s intoxicating warmth.

Customs And Traditions Of Basant Panchami

The festival unfurls in myriad ways across India and beyond.

1. The Blessing of Knowledge

Temples and homes become sanctuaries of learning, as devotees place books, pens, and musical instruments before Saraswati’s idol, surrendering their ambitions at her lotus feet. The day is especially sacred for students, who are often initiated into their first letters (Aksharabhyasam), marking their journey into the world of words.

2. The Yellow Wave

Basant Panchami is painted in yellow, a hue that signifies energy, prosperity, and optimism. Women drape themselves in golden sarees, men wear saffron turbans, and households prepare kesari sweets, saffron rice, and turmeric-infused delicacies, their aromas laced with the fragrance of spring.

