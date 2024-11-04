Before Hanumankind's Big Dawgs, 10 Indian Songs That Made The Most Noise Overseas

Rapper Hanumankind's track Big Dawgs has taken India’s hip-hop scene global, making it to multiple international charts. The fact that a song from India can now dominate global rap playlists is an absolute flex. That’s the magic of these Indian hits that became viral sensations, the kind of catchy songs that made even the most dance-phobic dad in Norway try out some moves.

So, grab your sunglasses (you’ll need them for Kala Chashma), loosen up those shoulders, and prepare for a world tour through some of India’s most global hits.

1. Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu basically took over the planet two years ago. This Telugu song from RRR went beyond borders, bagged a Golden Globe, and triggered a worldwide dance-off. Even people in Finland who’ve never heard of Telugu cinema were attempting to master the footwork. It’s got a beat so addictive that even Swedish toddlers were shouting Naatu Naatu with zero context. And thanks to a few late-night talk shows and celebrities hopping on board, Naatu Naatu is now known as the song that united the world in a quest to dance like maniacs.

2. Why This Kolaveri Di

Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di broke YouTube back in 2011 and made millions of people worldwide wonder, “What’s a Kolaveri?” It’s a heartbreak song sung in a mix of Tamil and English... more like English as interpreted by a guy who’s had way too much booze. In Japan, it was a karaoke sensation. Italy got into it too. The most charming part is that it was so catchy that people across the globe were singing “Kolaveri di” with no idea that they were mourning fictional heartbreak.

Making of Kolaveri Di (Instagram)

3. Jimmy Jimmy, Aaja Aaja

This Bappi Lahiri disco gem from the 80s is basically an Indian version of Stayin’ Alive. In Russia, it became the party song, and to this day, Russians sing Jimmy Jimmy with more enthusiasm than your uncle at a desi wedding. Then it became a rage in China in October 2022. China’s factory workers were stuck inside a factory day and night because of the government’s zero-tolerance Covid policy. When their protest was suppressed, a new kind of protest started bubbling up on Chinese TikTok (Douyin). Chinese netizens took to singing Jimmy Jimmy. You see, in Mandarin 'Jie mi' (pronounced Jimmy) translates to “Give me rice,” which was in short supply there during the lockdown. It was the perfect way to show discontent without saying a word.

4. Srivalli

Here’s a song that quietly left the Telugu film Pushpa and ended up on Instagram Reels around the world. Allu Arjun’s laid-back swagger in Srivalli has people hooked. It’s not just about the beat, it’s about that signature Arjun “walk” that became a viral trend. You know you’ve made it when people in Turkey and Malaysia are imitating your walk while trying not to fall over. Cricketers, YouTubers, and kids in Japan were all giving the Srivalli walk their best shot.

5. Mundian To Bach Ke

Before there was Despacito, there was Mundian To Bach Ke. This Punjabi bhangra classic by Panjabi MC sampled the Knight Rider theme and instantly became a European club anthem. The track was such a hit that Jay-Z jumped on a remix, bringing it into mainstream America. In Germany, it’s still a party staple, and even in places like Mexico, the beat makes people forget they don’t know Punjabi and just dance.

6. Rowdy Baby

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 became a global sensation, thanks to its upbeat tempo and quirky choreography. Dance challenges popped up everywhere, from Southeast Asia to the U.S., with people desperately trying to match Sai Pallavi’s moves. In the end, it became the international soundtrack to “we have no idea what they’re saying, but we love it.”

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush were a riot in dance number Rowdy Baby (Still from the video)

7. Kala Chashma

Ever thrown on a pair of shades and felt like a total boss? Kala Chashma is here to confirm that feeling. Originally a Punjabi track, this remix became a global phenomenon, featuring in Reels, TikToks, and weddings across the world. Whether you’re at a club in New York or a wedding in Rome, you’re bound to see people donning sunglasses and busting out the Kala Chashma dance moves. It’s like the world’s unofficial anthem for looking cool, even if you’re not.

8. Saranga Dariya

This folksy Telugu song from Love Story turned into an unexpected viral hit. With its upbeat rhythm and earthy charm, Saranga Dariya became an Instagram Reel favourite, especially in Middle Eastern countries with large Indian communities. Influencers and fans worldwide couldn’t resist its danceable beat, proving that when it comes to folk music, you don’t need a translation to feel the vibe.

Telugu song Saranga Dariya was picturised on actress Sai Pallavi (Still from the video)

9. Bolo Tara Ra Ra

Daler Mehndi’s Bolo Tara Ra Ra essentially wrote the rulebook for bhangra in the global music scene. With its relentless energy and dance-worthy beat, this Punjabi song was (and still is) a surefire way to get people on their feet. Whether they understood it or not, people everywhere found themselves belting out Tara Ra Ra and joining in the bhangra madness.

10. Jai Ho

With a Grammy and an Oscar under its belt too, Jai Ho from the OST of Slumdog Millionaire became the unofficial theme song for overcoming anything in life. The song was blasted at celebrations worldwide, and people from all backgrounds found themselves chanting “Jai Ho!”—even if they had no clue they were cheering for victory.

11. Awaara Hoon

Raj Kapoor’s Awaara Hoon took the Soviet Union by storm back in the 50s, and it’s still beloved in Russia. If you thought India-Russia relations were complicated, just know that this song probably did more for diplomacy than any formal agreement. The song’s message of carefree wandering resonated so deeply that Russians are still singing it, proving that classic Bollywood is as timeless as it gets.

From Punjabi bangers to dreamy ballads, Indian music is like the friend who just can’t help but be the life of the party wherever they go. These songs show us that while languages may vary, a great beat, some heart, and a little rhythm are universal.