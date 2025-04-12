29 States, 29 Powerful Hanuman Temples Where Mother India’s Divine Spirit Lives

Today, April 12 marks Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman. Celebrated with high fervor the day is observed on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. The day marks when lord Hanuman was born to Anjana and Kesari. Thousands of devotees across the nation have come together to honour Hanuman, offering prayers, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, and performing their respective culture-specific rituals to see blessings and inner peace.

Hanuman's birth is traditionally linked to the Treta Yuga, an era spanning over 1,296,000 years but he is as relevant today as he could be across all generations. With its rich culture and heritage, India is home to some of the most potent and revered Hanuman temples, each telling a unique story. These temples spread across every state, hold historical and spiritual significance. From the ancient and majestic Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to the serene Hanuman Tok in Gangtok, each temple is dedicated to devotion, with its own distinct story, symbolism, and mythological roots. If you are someone who likes to travel and is a true devotee of Hanuman, here are some of the temples that you must visit, not only for their blessings but for their architectural marvel and unique stories behind them.

Andhra Pradesh:

Paritala Anjaneya Temple, near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most famous Hanuman temples in the state. It is renowned for housing one of the tallest statues of Lord Hanuman in the world–135 feet (41 meters). Thousands of tourists and devotees visit the temple each day.

Telangana:

The Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad, Telangana, is one of the oldest and most revered temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman in South India. It is believed that the temple was built in the 12th century by the Kakatiya king Prataparudra II. As the story goes–when a Mughal emperor tried to destroy it, he was stopped by a divine voice saying, “Mandir todna hai, toh pehle karam se ho jao… karmanghat ho jao!” (If you want to break the temple, strengthen your heart first). Since then, the place came to be known as Karmanghat, meaning “make your heart strong.”

Assam:

One of the prominent Hanuman temples in Assam is the Mahavir Mandir in Silchar in Cachar district. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the temple is known for its peaceful ambience and beautiful architecture. The temple sees a large number of devotees, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which are considered auspicious for worshipping Hanuman. The temple becomes especially vibrant during Hanuman Jayanti, drawing crowds from across the region for special prayers and celebrations.

Patna:

One of the most revered Hanuman temples in Bihar, Mahavir Mandir near Patna Junction railway station, is one of the holiest and most visited temples in the state, dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple is also known as Mahavir. The temple has a strong spiritual aura and plays continuous chanting of Hanuman Chalisa. The temple attracts thousands of devotees daily, with numbers swelling significantly on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Hanuman Jayanti. Mahavir Mandir is also famous for its Naivedyam, a sacred offering that has become a symbol of devotion and purity.

Chhattisgarh:

One of the well-known Hanuman temples in Chhattisgarh is the Budha Dev Hanuman Mandir located in Raipur, the state capital. Its ancient idol of Lord Hanuman is affectionately known as Budha Dev, meaning "Old God." The idol is believed to be self-manifested (swayambhu) and holds great spiritual significance for devotees. Apart from Tuesdays and Saturdays, during Hanuman Jayanti, the temple comes alive with special rituals, devotional songs, and community feasts.

Goa:

Maruti Temple of Goa is one of the prominent Hindu temples in the coastal state. It is located atop the Altinho Hill in Panaji. The location of the temple also offers a beautiful view of the city. The temple is beautifully illuminated at night and is especially vibrant during Hanuman Jayanti when it hosts special prayers, bhajans, and cultural events.

Haryana:

Located in Sector 7, Gurugram, Hanuman Mandir in Haryana is widely regarded for its peaceful atmosphere and powerful spiritual presence. The temple has regular recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional prayers. The temple becomes especially vibrant during Hanuman Jayanti, with special rituals, processions, and cultural activities.

Himachal Pradesh:

One of the prominent Hanuman temples in Himachal Pradesh is the Jakhoo Temple, located in Shimla, the state capital. This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is situated on Jakhoo Hill, which is the highest point in Shimla, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The temple is renowned for its huge statue of Lord Hanuman, with a height of 108 feet, making it one of the tallest Hanuman statues in India. According to legend, Jakhoo Hill is believed to be the place where Hanuman rested while searching for Sanjeevani herb to save Lord Lakshmana during the battle in Lanka.

Jharkhand:

Baba Baidyanath Hanuman Mandir, located in Deoghar in Jharkhand is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is situated near the famous Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. Apart from Hanuman Jayanti, the temple also attracts many visitors during the Shrawan Mela, an annual festival in which pilgrims come to pay their respects to Lord Baidyanath and Lord Hanuman, often travelling from distant parts of India.

Karnataka:

One of the most revered Hanuman temples in Karnataka is the Hanuman Temple in Hampi, located in the historic town of Hampi in the Vijayanagara district. Situated on the Anjanadri Hill, this temple is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The Hanuman Temple in Hampi is a key pilgrimage site on special days.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh has one of the most famous Hanuman temples called Baba Mahakal Hanuman Mandir in Ujjain, a city that is home to the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is situated near the Mahakaleshwar temple complex, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra is home to many temples, among them is the most famous Hanuman temple, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Sion, Mumbai. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, this temple is widely regarded for its historical and spiritual significance. It is believed that the temple was established in the early 18th century and has since become a key centre of devotion for thousands of devotees in Mumbai and beyond.

Manipur:

One of the well-known Hanuman temples in Manipur is the Hanuman Mandir located in Imphal, the state capital. This temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is a significant religious site for the local Hindu community. The temple exudes a spiritual aura.

Meghalaya:

In Meghalaya, the Hanuman Temple in Shillong stands as a significant spiritual site for the local Hindu community. Located in the heart of the city, it is revered by devotees, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which are considered auspicious for Hanuman worship. The temple's serene environment offers solace and a spiritual connection for all who visit.

Mizoram:

The Hanuman Temple in Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, is a cherished place of worship. Despite Mizoram being predominantly Christian, the Hindu community actively participates in the temple’s activities. The temple sees a good number of devotees visiting to offer prayers and seek Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength and courage.

Nagaland:

Nagaland's largest city Dimapur is home to Hanuman Temple. The temple comes alive, especially on the occasions like Hanuman Jayanti when the temple sees a surge of devotees seeking Lord Hanuman’s blessings for protection and strength.

Odisha:

The Hanuman Temple in Cuttack is one of the most revered in Odisha. The temple’s atmosphere is vibrant during Hanuman Jayanti, with special rituals and processions, making it a prominent place of worship in the state.

Punjab:

One of the well-known Hanuman temples in Punjab is the Hanuman Mandir in Amritsar, located near the Golden Temple. This temple is significant for devotees seeking strength and spiritual solace. The Hanuman Mandir in Patiala is another important site where thousands of devotees gather, especially on Tuesdays, to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan is home to many revered Hanuman temples. One of the most famous is the Galta Ji Temple (Monkey Temple) in Jaipur, where Lord Hanuman is worshipped by thousands. Another notable temple is the Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu, where Lord Hanuman is worshipped as Balaji. These temples are known for their rich history, architecture, and spiritual significance.

Sikkim:

The Hanuman Tok in Gangtok, Sikkim, is an important temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Situated at an elevation, this temple offers breathtaking views and a peaceful atmosphere for devotees. It is one of the key spiritual sites in Sikkim, especially for those seeking divine blessings and a connection with Lord Hanuman.

Tamil Nadu:

Parakala Math Hanuman Temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu is a significant place of worship. The Mylapore Hanuman Temple is another prominent temple in Chennai where devotees flock to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings for strength and prosperity. The architecture of these temples makes them worth visiting places.

Tripura:

In Agartala, the capital of Tripura, the Hanuman Temple in Arundhati Nagar is one of the most well-known temples. It is frequented by devotees for offering prayers, especially on Tuesdays. During Hanuman Jayanti special celebrations are held.

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh is home to several significant Hanuman temples. The Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya, believed to be one of the most sacred places for devotees of Lord Hanuman, is one of the most visited temples in India. The Chhath Ghat Hanuman Mandir in Varanasi and the Kalinjar Fort Hanuman Temple in Banda are also notable. These temples draw large crowds, especially during festivals like Hanuman Jayanti.

Uttarakhand:

In Uttarakhand, the Hanuman Temple in Haridwar is one of the most prominent. Located near the banks of the Ganges, it is a significant place of worship for those seeking strength and protection. The Neelkanth Mahadev Hanuman Temple near Rishikesh is another notable site, famous for its peaceful setting and divine energy.

West Bengal:

One of the most famous Hanuman temples in West Bengal is the Hanuman Mandir in Kolkata, located in the bustling area of Cossipore. The temple also plays a central role in the community during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.