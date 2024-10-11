5 Books By Nobel Prize Winning Korean Author Han Kang That Will Change Your Perspective About Life

South Korean author Han Kang is awarded with the Nobel Prize in literature for her “intense poetic prose that confront historical traumas and expose the fragility of human life.” Her metaphorical style of writing is filled with physical empathy for extreme life stories. Started her career in 1993 with the publication of number of poems in a magazine, she made a debute in 1995 with the short story collection 'Love of Yeosu'. Soon, she published several poems, novels and short stories. Kang's thought-provoking books deeply explore themes of identity, violence, trauma, and human nature. If you haven't got hold of any of her books, here's the list of books to start with, which will surely change your perspective towards life.

The Vegetarian

This internationally acclaimed novel explores the life of a woman who stops eating meat, triggering a chain of surreal events. Through the lens of her disintegration, the book delves into complex issues like personal autonomy, mental illness, and societal pressures, raising deep questions about human violence, innocence, and the human body as both a refuge and battleground. The novel’s exploration of identity and rebellion against societal norms makes it a life-changing read. The book has won Booker Prize as well.

Human Acts

Set during the Gwangju Uprising in South Korea, this powerful book explores the brutality of state violence, collective trauma, and the persistence of memory. It offers a heartbreaking look at the fragility of life and the enduring human spirit in the face of overwhelming grief and suffering.

The White Book

This poetic, meditative work reflects on life, death, and the color white, as the narrator contemplates the loss of a sibling and the nature of existence. It’s a quiet, introspective book that touches on how we cope with grief and loss.

I Do Not Bid Farewell

The addresses the emotional and historical depth of the Jeju April 3 Uprising, a tragic event in South Korean history that saw thousands of civilians killed. Told from the perspectives of three women, the book revolves around the themes of loss, grief, and memory, showcasing the resilience of individuals during historical trauma.

This novel was particularly well-received in France, where its French edition, Impossibles adieux, won the prestigious Prix Medicis for foreign literature in 2022. Look out for the English edition in 2025.

We Do Not Part

A haunting novel that delves deep into the boundaries between life and death, memory and history, and the fragility of human existence. The narrative follows Kyungha, a woman troubled by recurring nightmares of historical massacres, as she is drawn into a journey to Jeju Island to help her friend Inseon, who is injured and hospitalized. The novel explores both personal trauma and collective historical memory. Han Kang uses poetic, yet chilling, prose to evoke the horror of forgotten tragedies, while also highlighting the strength of human relationships, particularly the enduring friendship.