Halloween 2024: 6 Indian-Movies Inspired Quirky Cosplay Costumes To Look Your Spooky Best

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to channel your creativity and design a costume that is uniquely yours. And what better way than taking inspiration from our own iconic Bollywood movie characters to give that spooky spin to quirky characters? Whether you are playing Manjulika or the half-wolf of Bhediya, there’s something magical about stepping into someone else’s shoes for the night.

To help you stand out and feel completely in character, we’ve gathered some eerie, enchanting, and playful costume ideas inspired by Bollywood movies and web series to Indianize your Halloween transformation this season. Let’s get you ready for an unforgettable filmy night!

Bulbbul from Netflix's Bulbbul

Bulbul from Netflix's Bulbul (ETV Bharat)

This mysterious spirit from the Netflix film, Bulbul is hauntingly beautiful. Pick up a nice Bengali sari in vibrant reds and gold with antique jewellery. A blood-red bindi should never disappoint you with smudged kohl-lined eyes for an elegant look. Isn't that a cute dramatic entry option?

Monjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiya 1 (ETV Bharat)

Who doesn't like that whimsical Manjulika and her tattered dark sari with wild, unkempt hair? Pair this look with heavy eye make-up and smeared red lipstick to create a vengeful look. Some jewellery like anklets and long neckless would add to the look. We recommend gold jewellery to evoke her eerie dancer persona. And if you can make your entry with her twisted dance moves, you are at your spookiest best in the party.

Half-wolf of Bhediya

Half-wolf from Bhediya (ETV Bharat)

They say, there's an animal in every human. Why not channel that animal in you with a wild creature like a wolf? Dress yourself in a half-wolf and half-human look. How to do that? Use makeup, prosthetics, and face paints to create a partially transformed wolf snarl. Keep your hair messy, tear your clothes a bit, add fake claws and wear some glowing contact lenses to complete the wolf look. If some primal fiction is your thing, then this look is for you.

Fully vagabond of Bhool Bhulaiya

Rajpal Yadav in vagabond look from Bhool Bhulaiya (ETV Bharat)

Let's accept, we all loved Rajpal Yadav's red face with incense sticks look in Bhool Bhulaiya. If you want to add a hint of fun to the party, you need minimal stuff to transform yourself into his funny and vagabond look. Pick up ragged clothes splattered with red paint, wild hair, and painted face with red colour. If you paint your face with vermilion, you have the full marks. Don't forget to add some nice incense sticks over your ears.

Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar's look from Bhool Bhulaiya

Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar from Bhool Bhulaiya (ETV Bharat)

If you are someone like us who wants to keep it all minimal then this look is for you. Pick up a bandana, dark sunglasses, and a traditional kurta to add some mystery and swag. It may not give a spooky appearance but surely is a quirky one. Additionally, a yellow head-to-tow costume with rudraksha beads on the neck and hands is enough to give you a different look - at least someone who is going to win these cute ghosts over.

Hastar of Tumbbad

Hastar of Tumbbad (ETV Bharat)

The fallen god who becomes a demon in the film, you can transform yourself as Hastar this Halloween for a completely different and spooky-licious look. All you have to do is colour yourself red and pick up a crown and waistband - both in golden colour. Complete your look with some extra teeth for that spooky look.