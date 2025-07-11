ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Easy Travel Hairstyles for Every Destination To Get That Perfect Instagram Look

When you are on the move, your hair should be the least of your worries. Whether you are jetting off to a tropical beach, exploring a new city, or heading to the mountains, travel hair needs to be versatile, and quick to style. While a ponytail, a bun, or leaving the hair open are our go-to hairstyles when travelling, there's much to flaunt, when it comes to hairdo. We reached out to Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson to get some quick on the go travel-ready hairstyles that are easy to recreate and keep you looking fresh for that perfect Instagram photo.

Mini Top Knot Hairstyle

Use the hair straightener to straighten your hair

Apply a serum or light styling cream for shine and frizz control

Brush your hair up into a high ponytail at the crown and secure it with hair band

Leave out a couple of face-framing strands before securing for that soft, undone look

Twist the ponytail around itself to create a round top knot and tuck the ends underneath and secure with bobby pins

Gently pull at the bun to make it fuller and rounder

Use hairspray or gel to smooth flyaways and edges

Apply shine spray for a polished finish

Pro tip: Use Flyway attachment to tame the baby hair.