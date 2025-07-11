Easy Travel Hairstyles for Every Destination To Get That Perfect Instagram Look

When you are on the move, your hair should be the least of your worries. Whether you are jetting off to a tropical beach, exploring a new city, or heading to the mountains, travel hair needs to be versatile, and quick to style. While a ponytail, a bun, or leaving the hair open are our go-to hairstyles when travelling, there's much to flaunt, when it comes to hairdo. We reached out to Amy Johnson, Global Head of Education at Dyson to get some quick on the go travel-ready hairstyles that are easy to recreate and keep you looking fresh for that perfect Instagram photo.
Mini Top Knot Hairstyle
- Use the hair straightener to straighten your hair
- Apply a serum or light styling cream for shine and frizz control
- Brush your hair up into a high ponytail at the crown and secure it with hair band
- Leave out a couple of face-framing strands before securing for that soft, undone look
- Twist the ponytail around itself to create a round top knot and tuck the ends underneath and secure with bobby pins
- Gently pull at the bun to make it fuller and rounder
- Use hairspray or gel to smooth flyaways and edges
- Apply shine spray for a polished finish
Pro tip: Use Flyway attachment to tame the baby hair.
Scarf Ponytail
- Detangle your hair and blow dry it into a sleek finish using wet to dry straightener
- Brush your hair neatly at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair band
- Fold your scarf into a long strip (about 1–2 inches wide). Starting at the base of the ponytail, wrap the scarf tightly around the hair elastic to conceal it
- Once you’ve wrapped enough, tie the scarf into a knot or a bow at the bottom, letting the ends drape down freely with your ponytail
Pro tip: Choose a scarf with a bold print or rich colours to make the look pop, great for travel, brunch, or effortless evening glam.
Half-Up Claw Clip
- Start with the drying your hair with hair dryer until it's about 80% dry
- Switch to high heat and flow to create soft, loose waves, enhancing natural movement without the need for precise sectioning
- Take the top half of your hair (from temples to crown) and gather it as if making a half ponytail
- Twist the gathered section loosely, then wrap it into a soft bun at the back of your head
- Secure it gently with a hair elastic or a couple of bobby pins to hold the shape
- Add the large flower/ bow claw clip over the bun
Pro tip: For a romantic, boho vibe, let a few face-framing strands loose and lightly curl them.
Waves with Scarf
- Start with towel dried hair
- Create loose, voluminous waves
- Create inward-facing curls by taking small section on a high heat and high airflow setting
- Change the direction of airflow and repeat the process to get outward-facing curls
- Let the curls cool, then gently comb through with fingers or a wide-tooth comb for softness
- Fold your scarf into a triangle or roll it into a long band
- Place it over your head like a bandana, with the ends falling under your ponytail.
- Tie the scarf at the nape of your neck or just above the ponytail, letting the ends hang freely
Pro tip: Gently pull a few strands loose in the front for an effortless touch.
