From Retro Waves To Futuristic Cuts, 2024 Is The Year Of Bold Hairstyles

2024 was the year of ‘cute’ - from the rise of coquette fashion and beauty to people, we have been loving all things cute-core. And this trend shows no signs of slowing down for the final months of the year, this holiday season, Dyson’s celebrity ambassador Chris Long predict that ‘cutesy’ hairstyles will be seen everywhere in 2025 as well – from your parents’ living room on Christmas Day, to the dancefloor on New Year’s Eve.

Updo with bow

Bows have been everywhere this year – and this Christmas, we will see an ultra-glam spin on the popular hair accessory according to Chris Long. Pairing a bow with a carefully styled updo, from a slick bun to a voluminous ponytail, is predicted to be seen everywhere this Christmas season.

Kate Beckinsale (ETV Bharat)

Pro Tip: “When it comes to creating an updo with a bow, the aim for the look is height, to make sure you can see the ponytail or bun from all angles. When pulling up your hair to fasten it into the ponytail or bun, make sure it is placed at the crown of your head. If you’re going for a ponytail, once secured in the ponytail create movement and waves. Then, finish off the look by using the post-style serum for hold,”

Glam pigtails

This versatile look can take you from day to night during the holiday period – from a relaxed look that’s perfect for lounging on the sofa on Christmas eve, to a glam updo for your NYE party, pigtails are making a comeback. Recently worn by Elle Fanning and Heidi Klum on the red carpet, Chris Long predicts we’re about to see this look soar in popularity this party season and beyond.

Heidi Klum (ETV Bharat)

Pro Tip: “To create glamourous pigtails, dry your hair until it is about 80 percent dry, and then use the airwrap. Dry each section of your hair upwards to create height and volume. Once your hair is completely dry, take straightener and use the back-and-forth technique from the top to the bottom of each section of your hair to create a mermaid effect. Then, part your hair exactly down the middle and create two pig tails with each half of your hair. You can also finish off the look by adding a little bow tied over each of the bands.”

Defined natural curls

When it comes to hair this party season, volume will always add glamour to a look! Embrace and enhance natural curls. If you’d rather keep your hair out of your face whilst dancing, try a half up half down braided style whilst keeping volume at the crown of the head, as spotted on Halle Bailey.

Halle Bailey (ETV Bharat)

The modern flicky bob

Bobs make any look chic, but to elevate the classic bob even further create a slick and flicky bob to elevate the structure of your hair and highlight your facial features – all whilst serving a cute and demure vibe. Kelly Rowland was seen sporting the look on her Instagram in November, but the likes of America Ferrara, Ayo Edebiri, and Selema Gomez are also all fans.

Ayo Edebiri (ETV Bharat)

Pro Tip: “To create a chic bob look, you need to fashion a deep side parting, blow drying the hair to the side with the natural hair dryer. Then use straightener to straighten the hair smoothly from the top, and then flicking it outwards at the ends.”